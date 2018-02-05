A Couple Of Records You Don’t See Every Day
Several readers sent me the following link: John Coltrane, A Love Supreme, Impulse 77. This is a test pressing, dated Dec. 31, 1964. Look at it — it really does say “Ken” Coltrane. Anyway, it is in VG condition. And you can buy it now for a mere $20,000.
Here’s another really odd one I was watching: Miles Davis, Blue Note Volume 1. This is a Taiwan pressing with orange vinyl??? And it’s stereo??? I have no idea of the vintage or the motivation behind issuing an orange vinyl version of this record, but it was offered on eBay for $500 and did not sell. Can’t say I’m surprised. Stereo??? I don’t think so.
That Taiwanese Miles is pretty wild. As for the Trane, that exact copy sold on eBay maybe a year ago somewhere between $300 and $400 I think (noticed this auction myself a few days ago and compared, the label writing is the same) – pretty sure it was featured in one of Cliffords posts here. So this is some pretty ridiculous price gouging if you ask me.
here it is: http://jazzcollector.com/blue-note/here-are-jazz-collectibles-you-wont-see-every-day/