A Cross Section of Collectible Jazz Vinyl

We’re watching a few auctions from the seller bullsite2000, including Billy Taylor, Cross Section, Prestige 7071. This is an original New York yellow label pressing. It looks like the record is in about VG++ condition and the cover is M-. The bidding is in the $90 range and the auction closes later today. Typically, you don’t see any Billy Taylor records selling for high prices. This particular record seems to be somewhat of an exception, selling for more than $200 several times on Popsike. We’ll see what this one goes for. I like the picture on the cover, which is one of the reasons I’m mentioning here at Jazz Collector: It’s not often that I get to use a Billy Taylor Prestige cover with one of my posts, and this one has the old record player, the tube amp and the old records. Wouldn’t you like to own the records on THAT shelf. This is another one with a great cover: Jay Jay Johnson Sextet, Blue Note 5028. This is an original 10-inch Lexington Avenue pressing. The record looks to be in VG+ condition and the cover VG++. It is also closing today. The bidding is in the $250 range.

We were also watching a bunch of auctions from the seller vinyl.unlimited and most of them got fairly decent bids but did not reach the seller’s reserve price. Here are some of the ones that did not sell:

Barney Wilen Quintet, Guilde du Jazz 1239. This was listed in VG++ condition for the record and the cover. The top bid was $810.

Lou Donaldson, Lou Takes Off, Blue Note 1591. This was an original West 63rd Street pressing listed in VG++ condition for the record and VG+ for the cover. This one had a top bid of $404.

Sonny Red, Out of the Blue, Blue Note 4032. This was in VG++ condition for the record and probably VG+ for the cover. The top bid was $755.

Kenny Drew, Undercurrent, Blue Note 4059. The top bid for this was $1,325 and it still didn’t meet the reserve price.

Johnny Griffin, The Congregation, Blue Note 1680. This one also received a top bid of more than $1,000 — $1,025 to be precise — and did not meet the reserve price.