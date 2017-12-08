A Fine Array From Blue Note and Prestige

We were watching a bunch of items from the Jazz Record Center auction that closed yesterday and here are some of the results, staring with Clifford Jordan and John Gilmore, Blowing in From Chicago, Blue Note 1549. This was an original pressing. It was probably in VG++ condition for the record. The JRC doesn’t use our normal grades, just a description. This one had a single mark that is audible seven times. I know that precludes it from M-. Does it preclude it from VG++? Otherwise, the record sounds immaculate. The cover was probably VG+ or VG++, depending upon how you feel about a “professionally repaired” spine and bottom seam. Also, the picture looks more VG+ to me than VG++. The final price was $1,247. My sense is that a different seller would have been less meticulous in his description and received a higher price. In any case, I still don’t own an original copy of this record for any of you out there who may be interested in a trade.

That Hank Mobley, Soul Station, Blue Note 4031 record that we were watching sold for $1,154.89, which was quite a bit less than I expected. The record was M- and the cover was VG++. Interesting to see how many of you consider this to be one of Hank’s best efforts.

From the same auction:

Jackie McLean, Jackie’s Bag, Blue Note 4051. This was an original West 63rd Street pressing. The record looked to be M- and the cover probably VG++. The final price was $1,225.

Sonny Rollins, Saxophone Colossus, Prestige 7079. This was a New Jersey yellow label pressing that looked to be in M- condition for the record and the cover. The final price was $549. A few years ago I would have been surprised to see a second pressing get that high a price, but the market has changed a lot. No surprise at all.

Sonny Rollins, Tenor Madness, Prestige 7047. This was an original New York yellow label that looked to be in M- condition for the record and VG++ for the cover. The final price was $829. Interesting to see that there is still such a huge gap between Prestige and Blue Note. I know the Blue Notes were more slickly packaged and more carefully produced but, hell, this is Rollins and Coltrane recorded together for the only time and this particular copy in nice condition is still not in the $1,000 bin. If it had been released by Blue Note . . .?