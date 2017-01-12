A New Perspective on Jazz Vinyl

We will being today’s post with two of our favorite records, starting with Donald Byrd, A New Perspective, Blue Note 84124. As you can see from the “8” at the beginning of the catalogue number, this is a stereo pressing. It is an original, with the New York USA label, the ears, Van Gelder, etc. This is being offered by the seller anilin1000 from Germany, who has been selling off his collection due to age — his own and not the records. This one is listed in M- condition for both the record and the cover. The bidding is in the $150 range, which is somewhat surprising, since the stereo pressings don’t usually sell for that much. I see one stereo pressing on Popsike for about $125, and one for a bit higher that was autographed. Hey, it’s a great record so I don’t begrudge anyone willing to pay top dollar for it. I often play “Cristo Redentor” for people who don’t really know jazz, and without exception (so far) it always gets a very strong positive reaction, probably more so than any other jazz record I can think of.

This is another favorite that just came onto eBay:

John Coltrane, Settin’ the Pace, Prestige 7213. This is an original yellow label pressing with the New Jersey address. The record is graded in M- condition and the cover is VG+. The start price is $150 and there are no bidders. This is not a heavy duty collectible, and it may not even sell for $150, but it is a terrific record that should be owned by all Coltrane fans. I am particularly partial to the first side, with a great ballad performance of “I See Your Face Before Me,” and then a second Schwartz-Dietz song “If There is Someone Lovelier Than You.”

Here are a couple of 10-inch Blue Notes I am watching, also from the seller anilin1000: The Amazing Bud Powell Volume 2, Blue Note 5041. This is an original Lexington Avenue pressing listed in M- condition for the record and the cover. The price is in the $170 range. Man, the cover alone is worth it — great Blue Note cover, right? Then there is Sal Salvador Quintet, Blue Note 5035. This is also an original Lexington Avenue pressing listed in M- condition for both the record and the cover. The price is only in the $60 range, quite a bargain for an original Blue Note 10-inch record in this condition. Then again, it is Sal Salvador and not Hank Mobley. I must admit, I have owned this record for years and never listened to it. Maybe later today. Then again, maybe not. After all, it is Sal Salvador and not Hank Mobley.