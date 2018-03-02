A Rare 10-Inch Trio and $3K For Saxophone Colossus

Been offline for a few days, but back in business. Here are a few records that sold on eBay whilst I was away, starting with Jack Sheldon Quartet, Get Out of Town, Jazz:West 1. This was an original 10-inch pressing. To be honest, this is a record I’ve never seen before and I wasn’t even aware of any 10-inch records on the Jazz:West label. Apparently, there were two, both by Jack Sheldon. This one was in VG+ condition for the record and G for the cover. It sold for $450.45. And the same seller had the second Jazz:West 10-inch LP as well: Jack Sheldon Quintet with Zoot Sims, Jazz:West 2. This one was in much better condition, listed as M- for both the record and the cover. It sold for $560. You would think, based on the condition, there would have been a bigger discrepancy between the prices.

While we’re on the subject of rare 10-inch records, there was also this one from the same seller: Elmo Hope Trio, Blue Note 5029. This was an original Lexington Avenue pressing listed in VG+ condition for both the record and the cover. The final price was $555.

And here’s one for the $3,000 bin: Sonny Rollins, Saxophone Colossus, Prestige 7079. This was an original pressing with the yellow label and New York address. The record was listed in M- condition and the cover was listed as Ex, which, based on the pictures with the listing, looked like about VG+ to me, based on my grading language. The final price was $3,080.