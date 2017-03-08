A Septet of Rare Jazz Vinyl

Here’s one for you: Joe Henderson, Page One, Blue Note 4140. This was an original New York USA mono pressing. It was listed in Ex condition for the record and the cover. Certainly not mint minus or near mint or anything close to mint. It sold for $1,108.33.

From the same seller: Harold Vick, Steppin’ Out, Blue Note 4138. This was also an original mono pressing with the New York USA label. It was listed in Ex+ condition for the record and M- for the cover. It sold for $621.92.

Mal Waldron, Left Alone, Bethlehem 6045. This was an original red label pressing. The record was probably VG+ and the cover was listed as VG. The final price was $745.55.

Tony Fruscella, Atlantic 1220. This was an original black label pressing. The record was in M- condition and the cover looked to be about VG++. The final price was $415.

Clifford Brown Quartet, Blue Note 5047. This was an original 10-inch pressing. The record was listed in VG+ condition and the cover was VG. The price was $409.04.

Art Farmer Quintet Featuring Gigi Gryce, Prestige 7017. This was an original New York yellow label listed in Ex- condition for both the record and the cover. The final price was $370.55.

Sonny Criss, Jazz-USA, Imperial 9006. This was an original pressing listed in VG+ condition for the record and the cover. It sold for $356.90.