All Star Autographs?

We are going to need the expertise of our friend Don-Lucky for this one: Sonny Rollins, Blue Note 1542. This is an original Lexington Avenue pressing with a signature on the front that purports to be a Sonny Rollins autograph. I actually have an authentic Sonny Rollins autograph in my collection and, to my eyes, this one definitely looks legitimate. But this is Don-Lucky’s area of expertise, so I will refer to him, assuming he’s paying attention to Jazz Collector these days. The record looks to be in about VG condition and the cover is graded as good, but it does potentially have Sonny’s signature. The price is around $90 and the auction still has four days left. I find this of particular interest, not only because it would be cool to own an original pressing of this record with Sonny’s autograph, but because the seller has several other cool records with purported autographs, including this very special one:

John Coltrane, Blue Train, Blue Note 1577. This is a West 63rd Street pressing with the deep grooves, but not with the New York 23 on one side. So, autograph aside, this would be of less interest to collectors than the NY23 version. But, there is the factor of the Coltrane autograph, assuming it is real. Again, looks real to me, but my eyes are untrained or, in this case untraned (sorry about that). How many copies of Blue Train do you think there are in the world that have been autographed by John Coltrane? Maybe 10? What is it worth? I would grade this at VG+ for the record, based on the seller’s description, and probably VG+ for the cover as well. So far the price is in the $225 range.

While we’re on these listings, here are a couple more:

Miles Davis, Volume 2, Blue Note 1502. This is one of those weird pressings with the Lexington Avenue label on one side and the West 63rd Street label on the other, so it is definitely not a first pressing. It does have an ostensible Miles Davis autograph on the cover. The record looks to be VG+ and the cover VG-. Bidding is in the $150 range.

Sonny Rollins, Tenor Madness, Prestige 7047. This is an original New York yellow label. The record looks to be in VG or VG+ condition and the cover is probably VG-. The signature on the front is pretty cool, if legitimate. It states: “to real Sonny Rollins fans best Sonny.” There is one bidder at this point in the $100 price range.