An Unusual Quartet of Jazz Vinyl
I’m always pleased to see my little love notes from CeeDee, although I usually expect to see them when I’m hardly posting. That hasn’t been the case this week, but I got a couple anyway, with links to a bunch of records that typically defend the sensibilities. The first such record this week was an auction from December, so I’m curious about the delay. Anyway, Yusef Lateef, Before Dawn, Verve 8217. This was an original pressing with the trumpeter label. The condition looked to be around M- for the record and the cover. This one sold for $350 and, yes, that is an unexpectedly high price for a Yusef Lateef record on Verve, IMHO.
This one also comes from December: Roland Alexander, Pleasure Bent, New Jazz 8267. This was an original pressing with the purple labels and deep groove. The record was in M- condition and the cover was Ex. The final price was $293. High? The last time I went to the WFMU Record Fair in Brooklyn I purchased a mint copy of this record for $50. That was in May 2015. I guess the value has gone up in less than three years. A lot.
McCoy Tyner, The Real McCoy, Blue Note 4264. This was a Liberty mono pressing. It looked to be in M- condition for the record and the cover. The final price was $305. Yes, CeeDee, those later Blue Note pressings are going up in value. A lot.
And, finally, is this record I’ve never seen from an artist I’ve never heard of on a label I’ve never heard of: Khan Jamal, Infinity, Jam’brio 42697. I apologize in advance for my ignorance of this artist and record, but I’m sure someone will fill me in. Clifford? CeeDee? Anyway, this record was in VG condition for the record and VG+ for the cover. It sold for $310.
Yeah, Khan Jamal is a fantastic vibraphonist — beautiful, globular sound but a bit tougher than someone like Walt Dickerson.
Infinity was later reissued on Stash; the Jam’Brio pressing used to be very cheap, and it’s kinda surprising how crazy it’s gotten in recent years. Jamal has another record on Dogtown that’s tres-rare and usually hits over a grand these days; the sound on that one is more psychedelic, with live reverb a la Sun Ra coursing throughout… and another very nice set in duo with percussionist Bill Lewis that Philly Jazz issued in its short existence.
I have the record he did with Bill Lewis, it is indeed good stuff.
The Lateef on Verve has always commanded high prices. Great music for sure. The Marcus Belgrave is a fine record. If you look closely at Manusardi auctions, covers are not always in top condition. Anyway, as quality copies are disappearing from Ebay, sellers like him can still provide collectable items. Regarding a mono Real McCoy at 305, i’ll stick with my NM stereo. Purchased it when Liberty era Blue Note were an average 25 – 30 euros everywhere. (around year 2000, a millions years) ago…