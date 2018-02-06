An Unusual Quartet of Jazz Vinyl

I’m always pleased to see my little love notes from CeeDee, although I usually expect to see them when I’m hardly posting. That hasn’t been the case this week, but I got a couple anyway, with links to a bunch of records that typically defend the sensibilities. The first such record this week was an auction from December, so I’m curious about the delay. Anyway, Yusef Lateef, Before Dawn, Verve 8217. This was an original pressing with the trumpeter label. The condition looked to be around M- for the record and the cover. This one sold for $350 and, yes, that is an unexpectedly high price for a Yusef Lateef record on Verve, IMHO.

This one also comes from December: Roland Alexander, Pleasure Bent, New Jazz 8267. This was an original pressing with the purple labels and deep groove. The record was in M- condition and the cover was Ex. The final price was $293. High? The last time I went to the WFMU Record Fair in Brooklyn I purchased a mint copy of this record for $50. That was in May 2015. I guess the value has gone up in less than three years. A lot.

McCoy Tyner, The Real McCoy, Blue Note 4264. This was a Liberty mono pressing. It looked to be in M- condition for the record and the cover. The final price was $305. Yes, CeeDee, those later Blue Note pressings are going up in value. A lot.

And, finally, is this record I’ve never seen from an artist I’ve never heard of on a label I’ve never heard of: Khan Jamal, Infinity, Jam’brio 42697. I apologize in advance for my ignorance of this artist and record, but I’m sure someone will fill me in. Clifford? CeeDee? Anyway, this record was in VG condition for the record and VG+ for the cover. It sold for $310.