. . . And a Quartet for New Year’s
Happy New Year to all. Looks like our friend Rudolf had a pretty good start to the year selling some vintage and rare jazz vinyl, including Elmo Hope Quintet with Frank Foster and Freeman Lee, Blue Note 5044. This was an original 10-inch pressing that looked to be in beautiful pristine condition, perhaps unplayed after being placed in storage many years ago? Rudolf, I don’t recall if you shared the story of how they ended up in storage, but I would love to hear it (again?). This one sold for $1,054.99. Do you think there are many left in the world in this condition? I also had a pristine copy, which I sold in 1990 for $400, which seemed like a lot at the time and, in fact, was a lot. But the $400 came and went and I’ve never found another affordable copy of this record in the 27 years since.
This one came from the same batch and I was quite surprised to see where the bidding ended up, since I’ve never viewed this one as particularly coveted by collectors:
The Jazz Messengers, Columbia 897. This was an original pressing with the red six-eye label. It was also listed in pristine condition, straight from storage. The final price was $255. As they say, condition counts, right? Here’s one more: Johnny Griffin and Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, Tenor Scene, Prestige 7191. This was an original yellow label pressing with the New Jersey address. It was also in M- condition and sold for $172.50. I love the Griff and Lockjaw records, on Prestige, Riverside and Jazzland, but they typically don’t sell for collector’s prices. Then again, they are not typically in pristine condition.
Here’s a personal favorite of mine that didn’t sell and is back on eBay for those who may be interested: Eddie Costa, Guys and Dolls Like Vibes, Coral 57230. This was an original promotional pressing. It was listed in VG+ condition for the vinyl and VG for the cover, but based on the seller’s experience and description, I would wager that the grading is very conservative. Anyway, this did not sell and is back with a start price of $122. Oh yes, it features some great Bill Evans in addition to Costa on vibes. A really nice record.
Nice sell for the Elmo Hope Blue Note 5044 10″: condition, condition…
Collectors pay very high price for Mint collector items. I see this phenomena usually on eBay but also in record fairs: in Utrecht Mega Record Fair for example ( probably the biggest record fair in the world BTW ) you see that dealers ask and get paid for an immaculate collector item sometimes 2-4 times the price of a nice NM one.
You are right. In Utrecht you pay a lot of money for records in dubious state. It really is cheaper and safer to buy online
I do see a lot of advertisements on eBay and Discogs for items in “virgin state” although only rarely do they meet what I’d actually call as-new condition (sometimes quite far from it). Nevertheless, such claims do drive the price.
That Jazz Messengers date on Columbia is a good one, and I never understood why it DOESN’T usually sell for collector-ish prices. It has a killer lineup (nearly identical to Blue Notes 1507, 1508, and 1518 save for Byrd instead of Dorham), was recorded with great Columbia engineering, and released was on a 6-eye pressing. Features the original version of Nica’s Dream (if I’m not mistaken). What’s not to like?
i have an NM original copy of that messengers record. i got it about a year ago ebay for like $25. wow! crazy.
The Costa/Evans is a terrific date.
Al: For years I have been running (flying) around like a mad man for long stints in OPEC and COMECON countries, which made it impossible to listen to my huge collection, if I wanted some form of “normal” family life when I touched base in the home country. The records continued to flood in but went on the racks after a visual inspection.
Then came the moment in the late seventies of an expatriation to North Africa. Excluded to take my collection with me. I put it in a storage facility used by diplomats for antiques etc. The storage has lasted for over 35 years and I am only now discovering my own collection and the doubles, triples, quadruples, quintuples, sextuples etc.
As an example, I had this Elmo Hope on Blue Note and on U.K. Vogue and on French Jazz Sélection with three different covers. I sold the Vogue a couple of years ago, nice sleeve pictures in red and blue by Francis Wolff though. With two left, I decided to keep the Jazz Sélection for the simple reason that the sleeve, different from the two others, pleases me most. Also pictures by Francis Wolff, but an absolute gorgeous design and scarcer than the original Blue Note.
The N.J. Saxophone Colossus I just sold: I still have the NY pressing, which I played quite a lot in the fifties, but in excellent state, I have the Danish Metronome pressing – NM, same cover design, and a mint Esquire version with an alternate cover design. I acquired the mint N.J. copy, which I now sold for $ 1311, by telephone during a company retreat/seminar. I knew there was a guy who had a huge collection of doubles, who had no gramophone and who was in divorce proceedings. My middleman did not have the funds to buy this collection. I gave him financial backing over the telephone against a right of first pick. I still have many items left from this collection.
Still more than half of my collection has never seen a turntable. And the ones I dig, are on it all the time, like the fantastic “Portrait of the Artist” by Brookmeyer on Atlantic. There is only so much you can absorb or open up to.
Oh, I forgot: HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU ALL.