Back To Blue Note
Where were we? Oh, yes, eBay. Tina Brooks, True Blue, Blue Note 4041. This was an original West 63rd Street pressing from the Jazz Record Center, part of a nice auction that closed last week. Based on the description I would count this as M- for both the record and the cover. The final price was $2,275. Before eBay was around to show us what the market really looks like, I used to think that True Blue was the ultimate Blue Note collectible, and for a while that did seem to be the case. But it has since been surpassed in desirability — and price — but at least a couple of other records, to wit: Hank Mobley, Blue Note 1568. This was an original pressing with the New York 23 label on side two, which makes it uber-original in the eyes of many collectors. Perhaps of equal excitement, this was a promo copy. The record was listed in M- condition and the cover was listed as EX+. The final price was $7,970, which may be a record for any jazz record, depending upon how you view these things. Quite incredible, don’t you agree.
Here are a few others from the Jazz Record Center auction:
Clifford Brown Memorial Album, Blue Note 1526. This was an original Lexington Avenue pressing. My grading would put this at M- for both the record and the cover, based on the description, because JRC doesn’t use our standard grading language. This one sold for $700.
“Baby Face” Willette, Face to Face, Blue Note 4068. This was a West 63rd Street pressing without the deep groove. It was probably in M- condition for the record and VG++ for the cover, depending upon how you feel about the previous owner writing her name in ink on the back — in three different places. Huh? Anyway, this record sold for $560, which is not making a lot of sense to me. Perhaps someone out there in Jazz Collector world has a reasonable explanation.
Herbie Hancock, Takin’ Off, Blue Note 4109. This was an original New York USA pressing in M- condition for the record and the cover. It had the added benefit of Hancock’s autograph, if you consider that to be a benefit. It sold for $710.
Grant Green, Grant’s First Stand, Blue Note 4064. This was an original West 63rd Street pressing that looked to be in M- condition for the record and the cover. The final price was $710.