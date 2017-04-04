Blakey, Mobley and a Pair of Monks

I’d like to follow up on some of the auctions we’ve been watching, starting with this one, which I still find kind of strange: Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, A Night in Tunisia, Vik 1115. This was an original pressing listed in Ex condition for the record and the cover. I’ve never really covered it before as a collectible, but now I will, at least based on the final price tag, which was $324.45. I had promised to listen to a copy, but I realized my body is in the city and my record is in the country. Given the era, the personnel and the repertoire I’m sure it’s a great record. And, of course, there is the only recording in history of the infamous Ferris Benda, aka Jackie McLean.

This one had 51 bids from 19 bidders, quite a lot of action: Hank Mobley Quintet, Blue Note 1550. This was an original West 63rd Street deed groove pressing, in VG or VG- condition for the record and VG- for the cover. It sold for $665.55. For that price, I hope it provides the buyer with a good listening experience. Often, those old Blue Notes can look VG and play like a charm.

Thelonious Monk, Genius of Modern Music Volume 2, Blue Note 1511. This was an original Lexington Avenue pressing with the frame cover. It looked to be in M- condition for the record and the cover. It sold for $501. Someday, I believe, these earlier Blue Notes of music originally issued on 78s, will all be in the $1,000 bin. This one too: Thelonious Monk, Genius of Modern Music Volume 1, Blue Note 1510. This as also an original Lexington Avenue pressing. The record was M- and the cover was VG+. The final price was $354.