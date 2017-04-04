Blakey, Mobley and a Pair of Monks
I’d like to follow up on some of the auctions we’ve been watching, starting with this one, which I still find kind of strange: Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, A Night in Tunisia, Vik 1115. This was an original pressing listed in Ex condition for the record and the cover. I’ve never really covered it before as a collectible, but now I will, at least based on the final price tag, which was $324.45. I had promised to listen to a copy, but I realized my body is in the city and my record is in the country. Given the era, the personnel and the repertoire I’m sure it’s a great record. And, of course, there is the only recording in history of the infamous Ferris Benda, aka Jackie McLean.
This one had 51 bids from 19 bidders, quite a lot of action: Hank Mobley Quintet, Blue Note 1550. This was an original West 63rd Street deed groove pressing, in VG or VG- condition for the record and VG- for the cover. It sold for $665.55. For that price, I hope it provides the buyer with a good listening experience. Often, those old Blue Notes can look VG and play like a charm.
Thelonious Monk, Genius of Modern Music Volume 2, Blue Note 1511. This was an original Lexington Avenue pressing with the frame cover. It looked to be in M- condition for the record and the cover. It sold for $501. Someday, I believe, these earlier Blue Notes of music originally issued on 78s, will all be in the $1,000 bin. This one too: Thelonious Monk, Genius of Modern Music Volume 1, Blue Note 1510. This as also an original Lexington Avenue pressing. The record was M- and the cover was VG+. The final price was $354.
I’ve had great luck with auctions from the seller of the Mobley 1550, but even assuming it plays and appears better than the grade, that’s a lot of coin for that LP in a later jacket (43 West 61st). Based on the later jacket, I’d guess that it is not the earliest flat edge pressing as well, but impossible to tell from the pictures or the listing.