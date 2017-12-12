Blue Note 1568: Bah, Humbug
Buy it now, just $1,200. There’s a copy of Hank Mobley, Blue Note 1568 sitting on eBay now with a start price of $4,500 and a Buy it Now price of $12,000. It is an original West 63rd Street pressing and the obsessive collectors among us would argue that it is an original original, meaning it sports the inscrutable New York 23 label on side two. The seller starts off by saying he is not qualified to grade jazz records but he just lucked out and found a collection that included the likes of Hank Mobley Blue Note 1568. Funny, I’ve been collecting jazz records for nearly 50 years now and this particular little bit of luck has never befallen me. In any case, he offers some audio clips of the record that he recorded on a (gasp) Ion USB turntable, which is enough to scare some of you off right there.The record sounds decent, although you can definitely hear some background noise. The cover looks to be VG, being very generous, although I’m sure there will be some who would go lower. The seller does say the record doesn’t skip, which is certainly a positive attribute. Is it just me, or does it bug some of you out there that a guy who has absolutely no interest in the music or the collecting, and certainly no knowledge, would put such a high price tag on a record he fell into and may have paid ten bucks for? Or am I just in a bad mood this evening? If I were him, I think I’d be more discreet. Anyway, I think I’ll pass.
I find the Creepshow and Dawn of the Dead posters far more intriguing.
Eh, I’d rather see an honest listing with lots of photos from a jazz novice than a dishonest listing from a “legitimate” seller, which, lord knows, we unfortunately see all too frequently. At least he’s honest about all the desirable records and posters, etc. he has listed and posts lots of photos, including of the marks on the LP itself. And, it’s better these records are on the market than stuck in a storage bin somewhere. I think you’re just grouchy, Al.
I don’t disbelieve him. I think most people know Blue Note LPs are collectible, and it’s a piece of piss to enter a few titles / catalogue numbers into Ebay or Popsike.
If he was a shyster, he surely wouldn’t be advertising the fact he used an Ion USB turntable. Also, starting at such a big price with a ridiculous BIN price betrays his inexperience too.
I think he may get one or two bidders prepared to take a chance though. After all, what’s the worst that could happen? You lose $30 return postage if it’s knackered? It could even be nicer than he describes, when cleaned up.
I see Joe L beat me to it. I agree, record dealers would spin a yarn about the provenance. Heck, some would write blog posts about them.
I’m always very sceptical about those “former record company execs” who all recorded their LPs straight onto Revox (always Revox) reel-to-reel tape and then stored the vinyl in a cool, dark place for posterity.
Fair play to him, lucky bugger
That Mobley record has quite a few marks which I’m sure will cause background noise. How does someone who knows nothing about record grading and is not a seller of vinyl put a BIN of $12000.00? I wouldn’t even consider paying the starting price of $4500.00 for that mess.
The photos make the record look VG, but I listened to the audio clips and I gotta say the record sounds damn good…I was kinda blown away by how quiet it sounded based on the photos. (No matter how crappy the turntable, with enough experience you can hear “the record” opposed to the audio system.) I doubt it would sound that ‘dark’ on a better system. And keep in mind, the playback is stereo, so it’s gonna sound even better in mono.
I think Rich is right.
2G.
Rich, I agree, very surprised how good the sound clips compared to the pictures.
My concern would be how does the shape of the Ion needle compare to mine. The point of contact a needle tip makes with the walls of the groove is very small. How high or low the needle tip makes contact in the groove is determined by the shape/width of each individual manufacturer. The damage that a worn needle can inflict on a record is confined to that point of contact so a different shaped needle could ride above or below the damaged area of the groove. Years ago an audiophile friend of mine showed me his various cartridges that he used to find the sweet spot.
Greenpoint NY….out by Montauk….NY area collectors would be wise to inspect this record in person. Doing so would remove a lot of questions regarding condition and who knows what could be negotiated face to face. The seller implies they will have more to list in the near future. Wonder what a bulk sale would look like ?
Seems like seller has a few nice tidbits scattered amidst the silver and paper. Always wanted a copy of the Mr. Haynes lp “Cracklin,'” yet in retrospect it’s probably just another Prestige post bop blowing session, headsolosandout, of which I’ve heard plenty.
Wow ! What is this thing called_ _ _ _? Gotta have it ,can’t afford it. The good news Is that global warming was almost stoped by Lennib’s remarks . I really think the earth cooled by his Prestige remark “it’s probably……” gotta go now, the Blue Note on the turntable is skipping !