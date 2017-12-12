Blue Note 1568: Bah, Humbug

Buy it now, just $1,200. There’s a copy of Hank Mobley, Blue Note 1568 sitting on eBay now with a start price of $4,500 and a Buy it Now price of $12,000. It is an original West 63rd Street pressing and the obsessive collectors among us would argue that it is an original original, meaning it sports the inscrutable New York 23 label on side two. The seller starts off by saying he is not qualified to grade jazz records but he just lucked out and found a collection that included the likes of Hank Mobley Blue Note 1568. Funny, I’ve been collecting jazz records for nearly 50 years now and this particular little bit of luck has never befallen me. In any case, he offers some audio clips of the record that he recorded on a (gasp) Ion USB turntable, which is enough to scare some of you off right there.The record sounds decent, although you can definitely hear some background noise. The cover looks to be VG, being very generous, although I’m sure there will be some who would go lower. The seller does say the record doesn’t skip, which is certainly a positive attribute. Is it just me, or does it bug some of you out there that a guy who has absolutely no interest in the music or the collecting, and certainly no knowledge, would put such a high price tag on a record he fell into and may have paid ten bucks for? Or am I just in a bad mood this evening? If I were him, I think I’d be more discreet. Anyway, I think I’ll pass.