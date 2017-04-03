Cool Struttin’ At the JRC
The Jazz Record Center had an auction last week and I was keeping tabs on a few of their records, including: Sonny Clark, Cool Struttin’, Blue Note 1588. This was an original pressing with a weird variation: Both sides had he same label (Side 2). To me that would diminish the value, not sure why because the music is the same, but it just would. This one looked to be in M- condition for the record and probably VG++ for the cover. The final price was $2,500, so perhaps the label aberration effected the price, since we’ve often seen this record sell for more than $3,000 and occasionally more than $5,000. It used to be that the Jazz Record Center would get a premium on its records because of it’s reputation, but I find that is no longer the case. I had thought, perhaps, it was because they didn’t take Pay Pal, but now I notice that they do take Pay Pal. The action also included a bunch of 10-inch Blue Notes, which I love, including:
Clifford Brown Quartet, Blue Note 5047. This was an original pressing that looked to be in M- condition for the record and the cover. This one sold for $729. Clifford Brown Sextet, Blue Note 5048. This was an original Lexington Avenue pressing that also looked to be in M- condition, perhaps VG++ for the cover. This one sold for $361. I wonder why there is nearly a $400 gap in the market value for one of these records versus the other. Tal Farlow Quartet, Blue Note 5042. This was another original Lexington Avenue pressing that looked to be in M- condition for the record and the cover. The start price was $100 and there were no bidders. If I had been paying attention, I would have bid on this, since $100 is a price I would be happy to pay in order to own a copy. Hmmm. The Jazz Record Center is only a few subway stops away from my apartment. Hmmm.
Al – would you say label mispressings would lower the value of a record? I see people put mispressed records (not jazz) on Ebay fairly regularly, as some kind of USP / rarity.
I have a copy of “Feelin’ Good” by the Three Sounds. When I first played it, I wasn’t totally paying attention, and after a few bars, thought “is Gene Harris playing the organ here?” (he does on some of the tracks on the “Vibrations” LP).
It turns out that one side of the record is actually Jimmy Smith’s “Midnight Special”.
Based on my experience, I would say that mispressings et al typically diminish the value of the records, sometimes significantly. Collectors seem to want the original record the way it was supposed to be issued. Although, I’m sure, there are some exceptions.
Al, it’s interesting that you should mention this recent auction by The Jazz Record Center because I was also following closely. There were a number of items of interest as you say and, in the past, I would probably not have bid on any of them. But two things changed my mind this time – first – as you’ve noted, JRC has now started accepting payment by PayPal and second, I’ve been after a nice copy of Dexter Calling for a while now and I was fortunate enough to win the auction for that item.
I may well have bid on other items but I’m trying hard to restrict myself to a budget of at most one record per month. I feel virtuous when I manage it but sometimes, if I make a purchase early in the month, the gods of collecting taunt me for the rest of that month with a selection of desirable records that I have to try hard to resist pitching for.
Yeah, JRC doesn’t really “hype” their auctions so it’s not surprising that their records don’t go stratospheric. That said, $2,500 is still a chunk of change for an imperfect example of a classic, in demand title.
I think the reason this JRC auction didn’t get premium prices is that all the cover photos seem to show yellowing around the edges. That to me would indicate the previous owner was a heavy smoker and although nicotine stains on laminated covers can often be cleaned off fairly easily, the stains on the back paper slick are permanent. There also might be a nicotine film on the records themselves.
i notice a few things about the auction as well:
1) the weird labels on sonny clark wouldn’t bother me personally, as it is still original, but i can understand why they’d annoy others. i have a copy of the visitors’ “in my youth” that has the first side pressed on BOTH sides. drives me nuts! but just a label error… no big deal to me.
2) more offerings of ‘not original’ stuff than usual, such as japanese and european pressings. very odd.
3) CRAZY high prices for some 45s! I have a tiny handful of blue note 45s and i might sell them if they fetch that much each!
4) a few listings still said no paypal.
5) did anyone notice the louis smith cover was not original? they said so, but still… that’s wacky!
6) I love tal farlow and am very sad to see him get no love. give it a good home, al! i wouldn’t have blinked at that price if i wasn’t a student. ha!