Covering A Couple of Classics

Let’s catch up with a few more from our watch list, starting with a pair of Newks: Sonny Rollins, Tenor Madness, Esquire 32-058. This was an original U.K. pressing listed in VG+ condition, although there was surface noise mentioned in the description, so there was some risk involved by the buyer. I guess it depends on your tolerance for noise. The cover was listed in Ex- condition. The final price was about $266. Seller describes the cover artwork as much better than the U.S. edition, which is certainly in the eye of the beholder, but I do tend to like the cover art on these U.K. Esquires as well. As for these two covers, I don’t have a strong preference one way or the other, although, if forced to choose, I’d probably opt for the U.K. version. Along the same vein there was:

Sonny Rollins, Saxophone Colossus, Esquire 32-045. This was another original U.K. pressing, listed in Ex condition for both the record and the cover. The final price was about $450. For this one, I have no qualms in stating that I prefer the iconic U.S. cover over the U.K. cover. Does anyone disagree? Surprise me.

Here’s one more from that German seller who has been stuffing the $1,000 and $2,000 bins lately: Lee Morgan Volume 3, Blue Note 1557. This was an original pressing in VG++ (or better) condition for the record and M- for the cover. The final price was $1,913.