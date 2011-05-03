eBaying: Frank Sinatra Autograph, LD BLue Note
This one is for don-lucky and other autograph collectors out there. By the way, are there other autograph collectors out there? I though it was pretty cool: Frank Sinatra, Stormy Weather and Ol’Man River. This is a test/promo pressing of a 78 RPM record, clearly from Columbia although there are no other markings to indicate that. The record is signed in script: Best Wishes, Frank Sinatra. I’m not sure how to authenticate these things, but it looks pretty real. There was just one bidder and it sold for $395. Biggest problem with buying a 78 on eBay is the shipping. They are just so fragile.
And, while I’m here, here’s a random Blue Note I was watching: Lou Donaldson, Lou Takes Off, Blue Note 1591. This looked to be an original pressing in VG+ condition for the record and VG+ for the cover. It sold for $334.
(Thanks again Al !) …Frank is actually one of the hardest autographs to authenticate these days, as forgery has become so rampant, especially in the European market. Frank’s signature has also changed profusely throughout his career, and more often than not, many are secretarial or even stamped as his office / record company was flooded with fan-mail autograph requests over the years as you can imagine.
This one has been my “white whale” since I started collecting Jazz LP’s and autographs… It began with a Rat Pack piece I purchased from a dealer awhile back, in which Sammy and Dean’s signatures were in fact genuine, but Frank’s was deemed secretarial. (If it seems too good to be true it probably is…)
There is also that limited edition Reprise box set of ‘A Man and His Music’ in which “…approximately 2,000 copies of this album were originally released in a special wooden slipcase containing 3D artwork on the cover in the form of a metal plaque. Each copy was numbered and contained a card signed by Sinatra himself. A majority of these special Man and His Music LP’s were given away as door prizes by Sinatra at a party in Palm Springs. The party celebrated the singer’s 50th birthday, as well as the airing of Sinatra’s 1965 NBC television special of the same name…” Unfortunately, these are most likely secretarial as well. I have a copy myself with what looks to be an authentic signature on the back, but over the years, I have seen many copies on the market in which the signature styles and pen types vary considerably that they were most likely cranked out by a team of secretaries.
Here is a great resource to review and compare authentic vs. secretarial/forged/stamped signatures over the course of Frank’s career:
http://www.autogramme.com/docs/normal.asp?id=8439&domid=801&sp=E&m1=4998&m2=5004&m3=7193&m4=8439
At the end of the day, the only way to know for sure is if you are able to get the autograph yourself from the artist in person. (Although, even the in-person signatures I have gotten from guys like Sonny Rollins over the years often vary considerably) Unfortunately, it’s too late to get one from greats like Frank now, but the more comparisons, research and common sense you use in your search, the better. At the end of the day, you can’t take it with you anyway right…
Whether if it’s real, the autograph-scripture looks beautiful! Very clean and with great style.
I have that same exact record, also autographed. I took mine to L.A. for the TV show “Appraise It!” on HGTV back in 2001. They authenticated it as “his” and gave it a value of $500 to $700. I found mine at a swap meet. My autograph is a little taller as he started the “best wishes” a little higher on the label. But still definitely that same person signed yours as signed mine, and not a stamp. If you would like a picture of mine, let me know. gadgetworks@verizon.net
I just found this thread as I was reserching it, since I just found this exact record, signed the exact same way, that I’m wishing to part with. I can send pictures etc if needed, of course.
I have my mother’s record. It is an exactly copy of the one posted here. Am looking to sell it. Can provide picture upon request. Please contact me at dktuohy@dslextreme.com
Wow, that’s at least 4 that have survived. I would guess they were signed at the same time.
I have one I just brought home from my parent’s house. It has a red Columbia label. Very good condition and signed on the Ol’ Man River side.
I just found a 78 RPM — Frank Sinatra autograph on Columbia 12″ promo 78 1945, E-/V+ Jazz (pictured above)! I spent $240 for it! It looks authentic to me!