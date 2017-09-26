Four Favorites, For a Price

Back online again and tracking some of my favorite jazz records on eBay, starting with Jackie McLean, McLean’s Scene, New Jazz 8212. This is an original deep groove purple label pressing. The record is listed in VG+ or perhaps better condition and the cover is VG++. The start price is about $200 and so far there are no bidders with more than five days left. This one will get action, right?

Miles Davis, Kind of Blue, Columbia 1355. This is an original white label promotional copy. The record is listed in M- condition and the cover is Ex or Ex+ condition. There are more than four days left on the auction and the bidding is in the $170 range, with 13 bids. Curious to see where this ends up. We were watching a promo Kind of Blue a few weeks ago that had a $600 start price and no bidders — but it also had some condition questions. We have seen promo copies sell for as much as $2,700 in the past, but this one will not get to that level.

Jutta Hipp with Zoot Sims, Blue Note 1530. This looks to be an original Lexington Avenue pressing with the frame cover. The record is listed in VG+ condition, based on a mark on one track. The cover is listed as VG+. Bidding is in the $800 range with nearly five days left as of this writing.

Joe Henderson, Inner Urge, Blue Note 4189. This is an original New York USA mono pressing with the plasylite ear. The record and cover are both listed in M- condition and the price is in the $100 range with more than five days left. Given what we’ve seen with Blue Note prices lately, would anyone be surprised if this one came close to (or into) the $1,000 bin? We’ll keep an eye on it.