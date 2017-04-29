From Our Readers: Blue Note and Cosmic Trane
Here are a few more listings sent to me by readers, starting with Walter Davis Jr., Davis Cup, Blue Note 4018. This was an original West 63rd Street pressing from our friends at Euclid Records. The record and cover were both listed in VG++ condition and the final price was $1,254.54. From the same seller was: Johnny Griffin, Volume 2, Blue Note 1559. This was also an original West 63rd Street pressing. The record was VG+ and the cover was only VG, yet it still sold for $1,166, which echoes the point I made the other day about condition being less relevant, as collectors seem to have evolved from wanting to listen to the record to wanting to own the record.
Another reader sent me a question about this record:
John Coltrane, Cosmic Music, Coltrane Records AU4050. The listing states that this is: “The first pressing unmixed version personally approved by Coltrane and significantly different from all subsequent pressings.” I must admit that this record comes at a time in Coltrane’s life and career where his music had gone past my ability to comprehend and/or enjoy it, so I know very little about this record. I am hoping that some of our readers — Clifford? — can offer some enlightenment. As for this particular copy of the record, it is in VG+ condition for the record and VG for the cover. The start price is $525 and so far there are no bids.
There are two different Coltrane Recording Corporation sleeves, both sold posthumously and predating the Impulse! version. I have the above sleeve (1st) and the sound is noticeably rawer than the Impulse, which seems rolled off or something. Haven’t heard the other violet-cover CRC pressing to compare and am not sure how close to departure this release was for Coltrane himself to approve — my impression was that it didn’t come out until late ’68, at which point the master himself was gone.
Funny, it’s not an uncommon record so despite $525 seeming fair for a private Coltrane LP, I’ve seen it for much less many times.
i of course have the impulse release, and thats fine with me.
It’s so very true that a new school of buyer seems to have emerged on the field; the person who is not at all interested in even playing the music but simply wants to own a copy, condition be damned. I do not understand a person like this and certainly wouldn’t call them a jazz lover. The other trend that really bugs me is that after a seller somehow miraculously gets a hold of a prestigious collection and has sold it off he has then acquired some undefinable status which allows him to get extra-ridiculous prices for his records going forward. This freezes a lot of us “usual folks” out of the market and it is so frustrating that it is not even worth looking at the seller’s listings anymore. It gets to the point of lunacy as this demonstrates: a certain seller who shall remain nameless (no, not Djukic) recently sold off a collection from a highly regarded major collector in the field and after that he must have established for himself some iconic reputation because since that time all of his records have gone for absurd prices. Case in point: an OJC(!!!) record sold this morning for $33. He is able to sell off New Jazz purple label originals now that are being described as warped for 100’s of dollars. It is practically obscene how either stupid or simply greedy buyers have been able to drive this market. I’m just dumbfounded.
Hey Brian your preaching to the choir! I’ve been sayin’ this for years. I have responeded to many jazzcollector comments with this very argument. Keep your ears open and your fingers digging ! Our job in jazzville is to listen,marvel, and above all appreciate. Jazz records are made to bring enlightenment through sound. Enjoy always! Yours truly , pop ,click and hiss.
I thought purple was first. At least, there seem to be fewer of them. There are two or three label variations, purple and silver “art” labels and a solid purple label. I’m not sure if there is a solid silver label. I’m not sure which is first, but I believe it is one of the “art” labels.
whats the deal with “cosmic music” was it put out by alice coltrane
Yeah, it was put out by Alice. Seems there are conflicting reports about which came first, but I suppose the one to have is the one that sounds best! Mine has art labels fwiw.