Give Me Liberty . . . For a Lot of Money
Here’s a few items from the Jazz Collector in box, starting with a note from our friend CeeDee, who is commenting that “it looks like the cost of some Liberty pressing Blue Notes are approaching the price of the originals,” with a bunch of links, including Kenny Burrell, Blue Lights, Blue Note 1597. Not only is this a Liberty pressing, the cover, with the Andy Warhol illustration, is only on VG condition. This one sold for $255, which is quite a change in the market over the past few years. The other big change in the market is the tremendous spike in prices of the United Artists Blue Notes, which were 1980s reissues for the Japanese market. Unfortunately, I sold a lot of my Liberty and United Artists pressings a few years ago on eBay, generally for $10 or $20 apiece, which was the going rate at the time. Fortunately, however, the reason I sold those pressings was because I was able to obtain copies of the originals and these were just duplicates.
Also in the inbox was a link to this record: Lionel Hampton, Jazztime Paris, Blue Note 5046. This was an original pressing from the Jazz Record Center. The record looked to be M- and the cover was probably VG++. It sold for $1,009, joining the $1,000 bin. Who wouldda ever thunk it: Lionel Hampton in the $1,000 bin. The power of Blue Note persists no matter what, it seems.
I have a few other updates while I am cleaning out the Jazz Collector inbox, including:
This year’s WFMU Record Fair is over and the dates for next year’s are now available: April 27-April 29 at the Brooklyn Expo Center again. I didn’t hear from anyone about this year’s show. Did anybody go? Want to send a report? You can put a comment on this post or, if you are really game, you can send me a more detailed account and I can put it up as a guest post.
This looks like a really cool new vinyl release: Thelonious Monk with John Coltrane: The Complete 1957 Riverside Recordings. It’s a vinyl issue, and I can’t wait to get my copy. Once I do, I will do a review as well, although that will have to wait: Heading out later today for a brief holiday, which may or may not affect my posting. Although, to be fair, my posting has been anything but consistent lately, due to a super heavy workload in the work that actually pays the mortgages around here.
I went to WFMU this year — been enjoying it the last couple of years. Spent only about 2 hours on Saturday, bought a bunch of nice records from the few sellers I knew I wanted to hit, spent a good chunk of change, saw some friends, and got out with time to spare. Last year I lingered a lot more as I had some buddies in town; this year it was more of a shopping experience.
Will definitely grab the Monk/Trane Riverside set. I’ve been bowled over on repeated listening to the Monk Les Liaisons Dangereuses 1960 LPs and that seems to have reignited a love for Monk’s music… which was always in the listening lexicon, but had retreated to a surface level for the last several years.
I forgot all about WFMU this year, and I could have kicked myself when I realized. 🙁
I used to come into the city and hit it fairly often. Moving here a few years ago, I recall one being cancelled in the last few years because of the hurricane and another I missed because of the flu. The days of “great deals” are mostly gone but still happen from time to time.
Clifford, if you don’t mind sharing, I’m interested in what a lifetime collector/connoisseur seeks out and purchases at a big show. For noobs like myself, I’m interested in your purchases as they relate to the evolution of a global jazz record collector over the years. Thanks!
Daryl, for me it’s a matter of finding clean copies of things that I’d like to check out, as well as records I’ve never heard of/seen before. That runs the gamut from jazz and free jazz to psychedelia, post-punk, 20th century composers, ethnographic field recordings, folk, prewar blues, and whatever else. I tend to stumble into things that I’m not actively seeking as much as someone might have a title I’m after.
Clifford, that sounds like me at a record show. I was (mildly) hoping that you had a grocery list of items, titles I’d hoped to glean, that you waved in the air while running from booth to booth in a frenzied passion. I knew from your posts that your interests ran deeply into free and over-the-pond jazz. I thought your record show purchases were limited to that. Hmm… okay, as a Minnesotan, have you met Milo Fine and/or Blue Freedom’s New Art Transformation? It is the Midwest’s free jazz you’ve been missing! 🙂
Daryl,
I haven’t been at it for as long as Clifford, but I find that while a mental checklist is a good thing, the best strategy for finding good records and having a good time at a shop or record show is just to dig. I’d say I find a record I had specifically in mind about one time for every 50 times i find a record i didn’t have specifically in mind, but decided to take home and became very pleased about.