Happy Holy Grail Day
Catching up on my watch list after a few days off eBay, starting with Hank Mobley and Lee Morgan, Peckin’ Time, Blue Note 1574. This was an original West 63rd Street pressing listed in M- condition and Ex for the cover. Looks like there was a three-way bidding war for this LP and it wound up selling for $2,700.
Here’s one for those of you who like to use the term “Holy Grail,” although it is a term I normally avoid, except for a few seconds ago: Jackie McLean, The New Tradition, Ad Lib 6601. This one is listed in Ex condition by the seller and, based on his key, that seems like it would be a very strong VG+ using standard Goldmine grading. This one is already in the $1,360 range with more than a day left on the auction. It will at least join Peckin’ Time in the $2,000 bin and will probably sell for quite a bit more, based on past history with this record.
Here’s another of similar holy grailiness from the same seller: Tina Brooks, True Blue, Blue Note 4041. This is an original pressing that looks to be in VG+ condition for the record and probably around VG++ for the cover. The bidding is in the $1,000 range, but probably won’t stay there for very long.
And then there is Sonny Rollins, Saxophone Colossus, Prestige 7079. This is an original New York yellow label pressing. The record is listed in VG+/VG++ condition and the cover is listed as VG+, although the picture shows some definite issues with the cover, which, as a buyer, would make me skeptical of that VG++ part of the grading on the record. Well, to be honest, it would make me skeptical period. Perhaps I’m not the only one. This one has a start price of $1,400 and so far there are no bidders.
That Saxophone Colossus cover is rough. Looks like a VG- to me.
Has anyone done business with the Ad Lib 6601 seller? They have a lot of nice items up for sale. I sent them a couple of questions, but I haven’t received a response.
The Rollins has caveat emptor all over it. The cover is nowhere near VG+ as you mention, but the seller also says labels are “absolutely clean with no spindle marks” — unless you count the white worn circle around the hole which says to me it was played a lot. This listing is full of question marks. Any coincidence that the name “Bob” is written on the back cover?
Note that the Mclean cover has been restored: reglued, coulored up, note the back spine… I didn’t see a mention of this. Suspect.
That’s the second cover for Saxophone Colossus, the first is more greenish-blue but both had the W.50th St. back slick. The first lp should also have a flat edge.
First time I saw an original cover I was amazed at the detail in Rollins shadow.
Possibly my favorite Prestige cover.
The Peckin’ Time seller has sold some choice records over the past few months, lots of the classical Holy Grails.
That Rollins is torched. Bummer.
The seller of the McLean oddly uses weirdo washed-out images from other auctions as a placeholder and I find that suspect. Sure, you can click through and find the actual item’s images but I still find that quite agitating (in a very mild and brief way).
Jonas B.
I’m quite unfamiliar. can you give us some more detail on how exactly you know restoration has taken place, what visual cues to look for, etc? seems a good thing to know.
Gregory, bottom spine, look at the colours, purple should be uniform, but is not. Looks VERY MUCH like a ‘touch-up’ job after regluing a broken / damaged spine. Seems like the spines were originally taped taped, tape then removed, and damaged parts re-painted. I’ll even bet alot of the tiny dots are done in hand. I cannot of course be 100% sure from these pics, but it sure looks like it. I’m curious why the seller wouldn’t mention this, and this could easily cause him / her trouble. And potential heartache for the buyer.
Re: Jackie Mac Ad Lib lp:
Looks like a $5000.00 bin needs to be started.
Wonder if $ will actually change hands on this one.
CRAZY money for the McLean!!!!!!!