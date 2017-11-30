Jazz Vinyl Catchup

Sorry, again, for the long gap between posts. With Thanksgiving and an abundance of real work, time has just slipped away. I owe you an update on some of the auctions we were watching, so here goes. We’ll start with some of the records from the seller vinyl-house-uk, including Elmo Hope, Informal Jazz, Esquire 32-0139. This was an original British pressing listed in M- condition for both the record and the cover. It sold for a whopping $925. When we started watching this UK pressings a couple of years ago, the prices weren’t nearly this high. Hope we didn’t start a trend. There were a few other similar pressings in the same auction list that sold for high prices, including theseGeorge Wallington Quintet, New York Scene, Esquire 32-132. This was an original UK pressing also listed in M- condition for the cover and the record. The final price was about $460. Gigi Gryce Quintet, Sayin’ Something’, Esquire 32-151. This was also an original UK pressing. The record was listed in M- condition and the cover Ex+. The final price was about $415.

That Art Pepper Meets the Rhythm Section Stereo record seems to be still out there as far as we can tell. It didn’t sell for the $1,500 start price, was relisted, and did not sell for the $1,250 start price. I seem to have misjudged the market for that one, as, apparently, did the seller. The seller did have success with two of the Blue Notes we were watching: Lee Morgan, Volume 3, Blue Note 1557. This was an original New York 23 pressing listed in VG++ condition for the record and VG+ for the cover. The final price was $1,802. The Magnificent Thad Jones, Blue Note 1527. This was an original Lexington Avenue pressing listed in M- condition for the record and Ex+ for the cover. It sold for $1,725.