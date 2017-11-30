Jazz Vinyl Catchup
Sorry, again, for the long gap between posts. With Thanksgiving and an abundance of real work, time has just slipped away. I owe you an update on some of the auctions we were watching, so here goes. We’ll start with some of the records from the seller vinyl-house-uk, including Elmo Hope, Informal Jazz, Esquire 32-0139. This was an original British pressing listed in M- condition for both the record and the cover. It sold for a whopping $925. When we started watching this UK pressings a couple of years ago, the prices weren’t nearly this high. Hope we didn’t start a trend. There were a few other similar pressings in the same auction list that sold for high prices, including theseGeorge Wallington Quintet, New York Scene, Esquire 32-132. This was an original UK pressing also listed in M- condition for the cover and the record. The final price was about $460. Gigi Gryce Quintet, Sayin’ Something’, Esquire 32-151. This was also an original UK pressing. The record was listed in M- condition and the cover Ex+. The final price was about $415.
That Art Pepper Meets the Rhythm Section Stereo record seems to be still out there as far as we can tell. It didn’t sell for the $1,500 start price, was relisted, and did not sell for the $1,250 start price. I seem to have misjudged the market for that one, as, apparently, did the seller. The seller did have success with two of the Blue Notes we were watching: Lee Morgan, Volume 3, Blue Note 1557. This was an original New York 23 pressing listed in VG++ condition for the record and VG+ for the cover. The final price was $1,802. The Magnificent Thad Jones, Blue Note 1527. This was an original Lexington Avenue pressing listed in M- condition for the record and Ex+ for the cover. It sold for $1,725.
In the Vinyl House auction sales, Lou Donaldson – Gravy Train sold for $683. That’s almost double the previous high price! And it sold for more $$ than many other superior LPs in the same sale batch. It’s a weird market sometimes.
A careful review of the Vinyl House auctions will show that many of what were claimed to be first pressings were not.
Wasn’t there some big question mark? over Vinyl House over a copy of Mobley’s 1568 a while back?
I’m not quite sure how or why they are getting these prices TBH.
A quick follow-up to a previous comment I left. Someone, I don’t recall who, had asked about carolinasoul’s auctions. I noted that my experience with their grading was hit-and-miss, but the customer service was excellent. Unfortunately I can’t recommend them anymore. Apparently their customer service rules have changed or are otherwise being observed differently. There was no one event that made me change my mind, but the last three interactions I’ve had with them has led me to no longer be a customer. The details aren’t important, and I don’t want to get into a he-said-she-said. I’ve bought many, many records from them in the past two years (close to 100) and I’m actually a little sad at parting ways. At the same time I don’t want any readers of the comments to say, “well, the comments said they were good.” Please don’t think that I’m telling anyone not to buy from them, but rather caveat emptor.
i’ve now had 2 experiences with carolina soul. one was fabulous, the other was acceptable. i’ll give them another shake if i get the chance.
something is going on. a post isn’t showing up, and my previous comments are gone.
GTF — a post is showing up? What post? All of your previous comments are gone? You can send me an email, alatjazzcollectordotcom.