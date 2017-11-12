Jazz Vinyl From Blue Note and Vogue
Let’s start the day with a couple of 10-inch LPs we are watching on eBay: Gigi Gryce and his Orchestra with Clifford Brown, Jazz Time Paris, French Vogue LD 173. This is the original French pressing, issued before the Blue Note version in the U.S. The record and cover are both listed in VG++ condition. This one has just been posted on eBay and closes in seven days. There are already 15 bids and the price is in the $115 range. Here’s the question: Would you rather own the French pressing or the Blue Note? I know, most of us would say “both” but that is not an option. I have to admit, I’d go for the Blue Note. I can’t say why, other than I always have a big smile on my face when I go through my 10-inch records and come across an original Blue Note in beautiful condition. The Vogues, of which I have a few, don’t have nearly the same effect.
Case in point: Clifford Brown, New Star on the Horizon, Blue Note 5032. This is an original Lexington Avenue pressing listed in VG- condition for the record and the cover. The auction closes in just three hours, so it may be closed by the time most of you read this. There are 13 bids, but it’s still only in the $50 range. Even in that condition, I would expect it to sell for quite a bit more than $50. We’ll see.
The seller of the Clifford Blue Note, Carolinasoul, is well known to readers here and has a lot of records on eBay not, not all of them in the best condition, but some very impressive titles. Here are a few:
Lee Morgan Sextet, Blue Note 1541. This is an original Lexington Avenue pressing listed in VG- condition for the record and VG for the cover. The bidding is in the $200 range and the auction is closing in six hours from the time of this writing. I am actually tempted on this one, as it is a Blue Note record that I have always liked, a lot, but have never owned in an original pressing. My copy is a Liberty Stereo that I bought new in the early 1970s. The VG- doesn’t appeal at all but maybe the seller is being ultra-conservative. We’ll see. I don’t think I’d go more than $300 for a VG- record and, given the way things are going with Blue Notes lately, that probably won’t be enough anyway.
This one falls into similar category for me: Here Comes Louis Smith, Blue Note 1584. This is an original pressing listed in VG condition for the record and VG+ for the cover. The auction closes in about six hours and the bidding is approaching the $400 range. My own copy of this record is a United Artists pressing from the 1980s. Not like owning an original pressing, that’s for sure. My guess is the value of this record will only go up, but the price is out of my comfort zone already, and I have a feeling it will also go up. So, for me, I’ll continue to wait.
The French (and U.K.) originals are not completely identical to the Blue Note issues. Blue Note and Vogue U.K. issued each four 10″ LP’s of this Gryce/Brown material. The company who did the recordings, Vogue p.i.p. Paris, issued three 10″ LP’s at the time, only followed a couple of years later by two 12″ albums.
I for one find that the cover art of Gil Mellé for Blue Note is unmatched, so I follow you, Al, in preferring the Blue Notes.
i have only ever bought one record from carolinasoul. it was in all around VG+ condition according to them, and i got it for way below market value. i was very pleased. i always watch their auctions now. i think the grade was fairly conservative, but i still as a matter of personal policy, never bid on vinyl below VG+ from any seller.
I most say that I think sellers should be a lot more generous with info in their descriptions. VG- is obviously a pretty bad copy but still dont say much. Does it have a lot of light marks and constant but low background noise (which I might go for) or just one sharp mark and two minutes of clicks in the best track (not so interested). A few words is not to much to ask for I think..
By the way, very happy to find this site. Lot of great posts and discussions!
I would take the Blue Notes over Vogue. However I do own a bunch of Vogues with Françoise Hardy and they are keepers ! 🙂
Very very seldom I bid on VG+ or lower…
Referencing “Related Posts,” the 1954 George Wallington “Showcase” 10-incher on Blue Note is a particular favorite of mine. I bought it when it came out, and have greatly enjoyed the arrangements and solos. Japan later issued a 12-inch LP that contains both master and alternate takes of the session. Both are well worth having. The 1953 Jimmy Raney Quartet 10-inch album New Jazz 1101, which I also bought when it came out, is especially marvelous. This album shows how inventive Raney could be and his unique sound. Pianist Hall Overton is a perfect fit for Raney and appears on other Raney albums. The cover is rather feeble, featuring a soft-focus photo of Raney playing his guitar. I first heard Raney in 1951 at Storyville in Boston when he was with Stan Getz.