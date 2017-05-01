Mobley Blue Note 1568: And the winner is . . .
Ok, we have a final price on that copy of Hank Mobley, Blue Note 1568 from the Jazz Record Center. The final price was $4,619. And the winner of the contest was: GST with a bet of $4,600. Pretty damn close GST. Congratulations. I actually came in second with a guess of $4,444. For those of you betting the over/under line of $4,300, the winning bet was over, although I’m not sure anyone was counting on the under, especially after the early bidding seemed to indicate a much higher price. Nor do I think anyone was actually betting. In any case, GST, I owe you a prize. Tomorrow I am heading up to my home in The Berkshires, where my duplicate records reside. Send me your email address to alatjazzcollectordotcom and I will offer you a few options. Once we have an arrangement, I’ll put a comment here on this post.
Why do you think this copy of 1568 sold for “only” $4619 ? Described as pristine and sold by a known high end seller.
I believe the over exposed photos had a negative effect on the bidding. The BLP 1568 cover and several others look like they have yellow aging/staining but this is not stated in the text descriptions. If you didn’t know what a straight shooter Fred is you might assume that since the covers look worse than described then maybe the record conditions may follow suit and be over graded. I really expected Mobley to go for over $5500…..
Well I kind of agree with Woody about the pictures not being good at all ( as I said in previous post). Heck my iPhone could do better. Anyway this “low” price is for a “2nd press” without the 23 and regardless what anyone is trying to say about labels the 23 is an earlier label. And furthermore at the end of the day $+4000 is a respectable handful of dough for an originally $3.98 record – right?
On a personal note I as a music lover and collector think that we all would be better off – if the market had not gone haywire with these obscene prices. It would certainly have been nicer to still have a chance at these fine items 😉 I really don’t care about if the value of the collectible items I have already purchased not going up – since I have no plans to sell them. So for me it is just getting harder and harder to get the goodies….
maybe 1568 is on it’s way down…haha…i think not !!
And also $643 for an United Artist re-pressing of Mobley is pretty good yes!
http://www.ebay.com/itm/Hank-Mobley-on-10-Blue-Note-/302294345938?hash=item466225a8d2:g:6K0AAOSw53NY~j2a
Thanks Al! E-mail sent.
I really wish I could have won that Moanin’ test pressing JRC had up for sale. I was way off on my guess on what that would go for. Perhaps test pressing are on the rise?
Hey, has anyone noticed that George Wallington lp on New Jazz. Made a jump this morning from $450 to $1150! One hour to go.
Obscene amount for a UA re-pressing, but as the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats (maybe yachts in the case of Blue Notes). May be the case here. Or an uninformed bidder.
that test pressing of BLP 4003 also seemed to go excessively high, unless I’m missing something.
More crazy prices for United Artist re-pressings:
Kenny Dorham – Afro Cuban: $425
http://www.ebay.com/itm/Kenny-Dorham-Afro-Cuban-UA-Blue-Note-1535-Mono-Microgroove-NearMint-Hank-Mobley-/302280579564?hash=item46615399ec%3Ag%3A4Z0AAOSw%7ECFY7X9Q&nma=true&si=On1S0ziYsxDAdn%252B9svEFxPun1M4%253D&orig_cvip=true&rt=nc&_trksid=p2047675.l2557
Duke Pearson – Profile: $494
http://www.ebay.com/itm/Duke-Pearson-Profile-UA-Blue-Note-4022-Mono-Microgroove-Near-Mint-/292083434320?hash=item4401878350%3Ag%3AhS4AAOSw4CFY7YDH&nma=true&si=On1S0ziYsxDAdn%252B9svEFxPun1M4%253D&orig_cvip=true&rt=nc&_trksid=p2047675.l2557
And last but not least… $1850 for a “fake” Lex pressing – no DG and no ear, so in fact a Liberty pressing – of BN 1540 (Hank Mobley with Donald Byrd and Lee Morgan) !!
http://www.ebay.com/itm/Hank-Mobley-With-Donald-Byrd-amp-Lee-Morgan-NM-BLUE-NOTE-1540-LEX-RVG-MONO-SHRINK-/122434504180?hash=item1c81aa45f4%3Ag%3AVJIAAOSww3tY5r8P&nma=true&si=On1S0ziYsxDAdn%252B9svEFxPun1M4%253D&orig_cvip=true&rt=nc&_trksid=p2047675.l2557
I must say, Fred typically gets great prices, and deservedly so. I’m surprised this didn’t break $5k, even with the label nonsense. Still, perhaps prices are falling a bit. Fred didn’t sell a nice 10” Tal Farlow blue note recently either, if a I recall, and the price was fairly reasonable.
Euclid has a run on 10 inch Blue Notes. Has 6 days to go on their auction, and the bidding hasn’t really started yet. Wonder if there are any “steals” to be had?
Woody made a great point about the overexposure of the photos keeping the price down. You need to take decent photos when selling an expensive lp. The photo of the label is severly overexposed and unacceptable. Another problem with the photos is… why aren’t the edges shown on the photo of the jacket? If I’m going to bid thousands of dollars on a record, I want to see those edges! Taking a photo of the entire jacket and having proper exposure isn’t brain surgery, it’s just common sense.
Yeah, as much as I like Fred and Bonnie I would agree that their eBay auctions aren’t all that visually enticing… or at least could be tweaked in order to get the “right” prices. But whatever, it’s their ship and can be steered however they want!