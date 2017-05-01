Mobley Blue Note 1568: And the winner is . . .
Ok, we have a final price on that copy of Hank Mobley, Blue Note 1568 from the Jazz Record Center. The final price was $4,619. And the winner of the contest was: GST with a bet of $4,600. Pretty damn close GST. Congratulations. I actually came in second with a guess of $4,444. For those of you betting the over/under line of $4,300, the winning bet was over, although I’m not sure anyone was counting on the under, especially after the early bidding seemed to indicate a much higher price. Nor do I think anyone was actually betting. In any case, GST, I owe you a prize. Tomorrow I am heading up to my home in The Berkshires, where my duplicate records reside. Send me your email address to alatjazzcollectordotcom and I will offer you a few options. Once we have an arrangement, I’ll put a comment here on this post.
Why do you think this copy of 1568 sold for “only” $4619 ? Described as pristine and sold by a known high end seller.
I believe the over exposed photos had a negative effect on the bidding. The BLP 1568 cover and several others look like they have yellow aging/staining but this is not stated in the text descriptions. If you didn’t know what a straight shooter Fred is you might assume that since the covers look worse than described then maybe the record conditions may follow suit and be over graded. I really expected Mobley to go for over $5500…..
Well I kind of agree with Woody about the pictures not being good at all ( as I said in previous post). Heck my iPhone could do better. Anyway this “low” price is for a “2nd press” without the 23 and regardless what anyone is trying to say about labels the 23 is an earlier label. And furthermore at the end of the day $+4000 is a respectable handful of dough for an originally $3.98 record – right?
On a personal note I as a music lover and collector think that we all would be better off – if the market had not gone haywire with these obscene prices. It would certainly have been nicer to still have a chance at these fine items 😉 I really don’t care about if the value of the collectible items I have already purchased not going up – since I have no plans to sell them. So for me it is just getting harder and harder to get the goodies….