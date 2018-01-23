Newk, Gigi And Some Rarely Seen Blue Notes

Here are some of the records we’re watching now on eBay, although nothing as exciting or expensive as the ones in our last two posts: Sonny Rollins, Tenor Madness, Prestige 7047. This looks to be an original New York yellow label pressing. Condition is not clear from the seller’s description, but if I were bidding I would be thinking VG+ for the record and the cover. The auction closes in four days and there is a start price of $150, but so far there are no bidders. This one also has zero bids so far: Gigi Gryce and the Jazz Lab Quintet, Riverside 229. This is an original white label pressing that looks to be in VG++ condition for the record and VG+ for the cover. The start price is $250 and there are more than four days left on the auction. I’m guessing both of these records sell.

Here are a few Blue Notes you rarely see — in fact, I don’t recall ever seeing them on eBay, and I’ve looked at eBay a lot through the years, although Popsike tells me they’ve been there, I just missed them.

John Hardee, Tenor Sax, Blue Note 101. This is a 78-box with three records, and the seller describes it as Blue Note’s first multiple-record album. True? Unfortunately, the condition of the records leaves a lot to be desired (is that a new grade?), although the cover and packaging are quite cool and quite rare. Start price is around $100 and there are no bidders, yet.

Various Artists, Best From the West, Volume 1, Blue Note 5059. This is an original 10-inch Lexington Avenue pressing listed in VG+ condition for the record and VG++ for the cover. Start price is $100 and there are no bids, but it just came on to eBay and the auction doesn’t close for seven more days. If you like that one, you’ll probably like this one too: Various Artists, Best From the West, Volume 2, Blue Note 5060. This one is in VG++ condition for both the record and the cover. Start price is also $100. Very tempting, but I’m guessing these will sell for quite a bit more than that start price, right?