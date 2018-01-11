Not So Quiet Kenny, And More
One of our readers sent me the following link: Kenny Dorham, Quiet Kenny, New Jazz 8225. This was an original purple label deep groove pressing. The record and cover were listed in M- condition and the seller used the word “pristine” in his description. The final price was $3,617. According to Popsike, that is a new high water mark for Quiet Kenny. The reader added this note: “Of course, this LP is superb music-wise and very rare, so in today’s market maybe the price is justified?” My answer, I guess, is yes, it is justified in today’s market. And, I have to say, every time I think the market has peaked, I am always proven wrong. So, who’s not to say that someday down the road, we’ll be talking about this purchase as a bargain?
This one also fetched quite a price:
Kenny Dorham, Afro-Cuban, Blue Note 1535. This was an original Lexington Avenue pressing that was probably in VG++ condition for the record and VG++ or VG+ for the cover, depending how you feel about some wear on the bottom of the back cover. The final price was $2,272.74.
I also had my eye on this one: Lou Donaldson, New Faces, New Sounds, Blue Note 5021. This was an original 10-inch pressing listed in M- condition for the record and VG++ for the cover. The final price was $316, which was quite a bit less than I expected. If I had seen it in a store at that price would I have purchased it? I certainly would have been tempted, particularly since this is a record I once owned and sold so it is a proverbial gap in my collection.
Another reader sent me a link to the web site of an artist who makes paintings/collages out of record covers. I normally try to avoid overt promotions and I’m not promoting this in any way, but I thought the stuff was pretty good. You can check it out here and let us know what you think.
The cover of that Dorham isn’t even that bright. Not sure why it commanded such a high price, though the music is extraordinary.