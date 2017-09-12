Portait In Jazz Prices

When I’m not posting frequently enough I can always count on our friend CeeDee to gently prod me with a list of auctions he’s been tracking. Now I know how infrequently I’ve been posting, since the latest missive from CeeDee is replete with TEN listings, so let’s look at some of the highlights, starting with Bill Evans, Portrait in Jazz, Riverside 315. This record sold for $767, and CeeDee expresses surprise that a later pressing would attract such a high price. I agree, but I can’t determine from the listing that this is, in fact, a later pressing. The seller describes it as an original U.S. pressing, with an M- record and Ex cover. It isn’t fully clear to me what the pictures entail, since the first picture is described as a stock photo “for illustration purposes only.” Anyway, I’m probably being obtuse today so if anyone (CeeDee?) can clear things up, I would greatly appreciate it.

Seems like any Blue Note is now a collectible, including Stanley Turrentine, Rough ‘N Tumble, Blue Note 4240. This has the New York USA label and it is a mono pressing, so it is an original. Even so, I’ve never really considered this record to be a collectible, and I guess CeeDee didn’t either. That will have to change, now that this copy, in M- condition for the record and VG++ for the cover, has sold for $232.50.

The Turrentine was from the Jazz Record Center, as was this: Grachan Moncur III, Some Other Stuff, Blue Note 84177. This was an original New York USA Stereo pressing, that looked to be in M- condition for the record and VG++ for the cover. This one sold for $364.99.

One more from the CeeDee files: Kenny Burrell, Prestige 7088. This was an original New York yellow label in just VG+ condition for the record and the cover. I say “just VG+ condition” because the final price seems not to take the condition into consideration, that being $930, which is a lot for this record under any condition.

 

  • Thomas
    September 12, 2017 10:49 am

    A 1st pressing of Portrait in Jazz should have small blue labels, deep groove and no INC on labels.

  • Gregory the Fish
    September 12, 2017 10:59 am

    I just finally took the plunge and tried out one of the later Turrentine records from the Liberty years. Oh my god, it was a waste of seven bucks, original or not. I hate it so much I am thinking of selling it, which I never do with originals in good shape.

  • Clifford Allen
    September 12, 2017 11:16 am

    Yeah, that Portrait is not DG — first giveaway, among others. Crazy price for a mid-60s pressing. I’ve never found Stanley Turrentine that appealing as a leader, even in the Blue Note years, but maybe I’m being obtuse?

  • Richard
    September 12, 2017 12:19 pm

    Gregory – which one is it? Might be interested.

  • Mark Tracy
    September 12, 2017 1:51 pm

    The Bill Evan’s label should be DG and have RLP 12-315 not RM 12-315 on the label.

  • sidewinder
    September 12, 2017 3:35 pm

    I think my NY USA mono ‘Rough ‘N Tumble’ cost about 10 pounds !

  • Joe L
    September 12, 2017 4:06 pm

    Portrait in Jazz is clearly second. It looks a treat and I’m sure sounds pristine, but that price is high even for a true first pressing.

  • michel
    September 13, 2017 9:07 am

    Those young newcomer collectors are exactly that their elders (me, for instance) : more money than brain. Live and learn..

  • Gregory the Fish
    September 13, 2017 10:45 am

    Careful, Michel. I am a relative newcomer.

    Richard – “Always Something There”. It is in decent condition. I will give it a thorough play grade if you’d like.

  • Bill Walter
    September 13, 2017 11:05 am

    Would the original stereo version of this lp be the one with the black label?

  • Clifford Allen
    September 13, 2017 11:13 am

    Jim Sangrey always talked that one up on the organissimo board but I could never pull the trigger… not even for $7.

  • Clifford Allen
    September 13, 2017 11:14 am

    Ha, I’ve been collecting for 20 years and still feel like a newcomer!

  • Richard
    September 13, 2017 1:44 pm

    Gregory – Aah, a strings album, in which case I’ll pass. Thanks for the info though.

  • michel
    September 13, 2017 2:14 pm

    @gregory the fish : it was just a joke ? !

  • Rob
    September 13, 2017 7:42 pm

    $767.00 for a later pressing of Portrait in Jazz? Crazy. I put a few bids in on Ebay lately but have been outbid by newcomers with just a few feedbacks. Most likely people aren’t doing any research before bidding.

  • Anders Wallinder
    September 14, 2017 4:06 am

    That Turrentine is more Easy listening than a string album. Kind of fun if you like that kind of music.

  • Gregory the Fish
    September 14, 2017 10:41 am

    richard & cliff: i don’t blame you.

    michel, i was joking too. i suppose it is hard to tell. darn internet.

  • JOK
    September 14, 2017 2:27 pm

    I’ve been collecting for about 40 years now, and I’m still amazed at all the records from the 1950’s I have never seen before. It seems like it is never ending, which is fine by me.

    Secondly, I have Stan “The Man” Turrentine on Time records. You would think with a supporting cast of Max Roach, George Duvivier, Tommy Flanagan, and the great Sonny Clark, it would be a pretty good record. Well, you would be wrong, it’s music to remove your fingernails by.

  • Donald
    September 14, 2017 2:48 pm

    Well if all you guys are willing to do is buy and list Turrentine’s late 1960s and early 70s 5 dollar lps of course you’re going to be disappointed. Just as most of you would with a copy of Donald Byrd’s ‘Places and Spaces’, Miles’ ‘TuTu’ or almost all of Herbie Hancock’s post 1970 material. Turrentine has a solid string of stone cold hard bop and soul jazz lps: ‘Lookout!’ ‘Up at Minton’s’ ‘Dearly Beloved’, ‘Blue Hour’, ‘Hustlin’ etc on Blue Note alone! They’re all worth a listen. His side apperances on Arthur Taylor’s, Duke Jordan’s, and some of Jimmy Smith’s Blue Note LPs are very very good too. We forget how many amazing jazz musicians DIDN’T die in the 60s, sometimes they made music that was ‘commercially viable’ to make a living or they played so much bop/soul/free/avant garde in the past that they simply moved on to the next subgenre.

  • Clifford Allen
    September 14, 2017 4:10 pm

    yeah, that Time record sucks. Yeesh.

  • Joe L
    September 14, 2017 5:52 pm

    “Blue Hour” is a pretty good record to sip wine/scotch to.

  • Sean
    September 14, 2017 8:23 pm

    Places and Spaces not for jazz purists but I love that record.

  • Mark
    September 14, 2017 11:33 pm

    Yikes did I miss something? I enjoy the Stanley Turrentine album on Time….

  • JOK
    September 15, 2017 1:46 am

    Sorry Mark, I have to be about 8 beers in before I am going to enjoy that record. (To be honest, I do have a couple of Turrentine albums I like, I just don’t like this one).

  • Horsti62
    September 15, 2017 2:56 am

    ” Don´t mess with Mr. T ” on CTI… what a record… of course underrated

  • Clifford Allen
    September 15, 2017 11:46 am

    It’s okay Mark, I enjoy some dubious LPs too… 😉

  • Gregory the Fish
    September 15, 2017 11:55 am

    we all have our taboo tastes. you’ve all seen arguments started by some of mine. i just meant that i do not like that later turrentine sugary schlock. it’s okay if others do.

  • Daryl
    September 15, 2017 5:51 pm

    I am reaching out to the true jazz vinyl/audiophile veterans here in response to the Bill Evans. If I bought a VG++ first pressing of a great Riverside lp… then I bought a VG++ 2nd pressing of the same great Riverside lp: 1) Played on a high-end system, what differences between the two would I expect to hear? 2) Extrapolate Q #1 to a Blue Note or Prestige. 3) Extrapolate to a mono vs stereo version of the same first press; what differences do you expect to hear on that quality system? Thanks!

  • Juancho
    September 16, 2017 1:38 am

    I’m surprised you guys don’t dig Turrentine more. The Mosaic/Blue Hour stuff is great. I’m into small groups and arranging so I really dig anything he did with an ensemble, especially if Duke Pearson did the charts. And the CTI stuff, while commercial, is impeccably made and played.

    Don’t sleep on Mr. T!

  • Jay Fulmer
    September 16, 2017 7:40 am

    Turrentine IMO is a natural rhythm and blues player. Some of his work on Blue Note can sound a bit wooden, or contrived, but in the “rock fusion” setting of CTI he consistently sounds more fluid.

  • Anders Wallinder
    September 18, 2017 4:22 am

    Hi all, I’m sorry but I get quite annoyed when some of you throw dirt att Turrentine. He was a fine player for sure. I think it is better to hold off very disregarding comments. We cannot all like the same artists/LPs but condescending posts does not really help our jazz community. Jazz lovers are a rare breed and I would rather support jazz and jazz artists with positive praise or comments than putting off particular artists and recordings. There are things that are considered hip that I find quite unlistenable, but I try not no give negative comments about them. Why should I? I might even like the music in the future.

  • Adamski
    September 21, 2017 4:41 am

    Stanley T was a fantastic, individual player. Period. Very distinctive. The dates with Horace Parlan! and his own Look Out! & Jubilee Shout were top draw IMHO. Even some of the later Liberty BNs. Check ‘Meat Wave’ on LP ‘Easy Walker’ hard swinging, driving ‘sou’l Jazz at it’s best with great Tyner solo. The CTI stuff is good too, a highlight for me was the Gilberto LP. As previously stated, he contributed well to the scene and had a relatively long career and a bloody sucessful one at that. Yes he made some very dubious LPs, but thats all part of the long career. Labels and A&R men also have a lot to do with direction, material and overall sound….. HEY!, Don’t Mess with Mr T.

  • ian shadwick
    September 21, 2017 9:39 pm

    I have worn out a couple of copies of Sugar on CTI , some great grooves , also Another Story on Blue Note with Thad Jones has some extra magic. …and don’t forget the Front Room recordings
    with Shirley Scott on Impulse ,some serious wailing here. I agree , Don’t mess with Mr T

  • Gregory the Fish
    September 22, 2017 9:57 am

    man, some people just can’t handle dissension in the ranks, can they? it’s okay if we don’t like the same things, ya’ll.

  • ian shadwick
    September 23, 2017 12:53 am

    nothing to do with dissension , all to do with a love of music and sharing with like minded
    music fans those recordings that stimulate that passion.

