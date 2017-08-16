Promo records have never seemed to be a big thing in the Jazz Collector world, at least not compared to other genres, but there are some promo records that seem to catch collector’s eyes, including Miles Davis, Kind of Blue, Columbia 1355. This looks to be an original mono pressing with the red and white promo labels and the 6-eyes. The seller talks about the record being in “nice shape” but doesn’t actually give a grade and mentions a scratch that cuts across side B. All of that would be somewhat OK for gamblers, but it is also a seller that does not accept returns. A lot of risk to ask, IMHO, for a record that has a start price of $600. So far there are no takers. A quick view over at Popsike shows that a promo copy of Kind of Blue recently sold for $2,700, so the seller is probably not coming from left field with that price tag. We’ll keep a watch and see if it sells. My bet? Yes, it will.

Our friends at the Jazz Record Center have a fairly impressive jazz vinyl auction closing tomorrow with a batch of nice Blue Note and Prestige Records including, tada, Hank Mobley, Blue Note 1568. This is a promo copy, yet it does not have the New York 23 label on side two. Yet, as the listing describes pretty clearly, it should still be regarded as an original first pressing, although die-hard Blue Note-ites will probably always prefer the New York 23. Anyway, this one looks to be in M- condition for the record and the cover, perhaps VG++ for the cover. The auction closes tomorrow and the bidding is already close to $4,000. We can do another over/under pool. I’ll start with $5,650.