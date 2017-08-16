Promo Day
Promo records have never seemed to be a big thing in the Jazz Collector world, at least not compared to other genres, but there are some promo records that seem to catch collector’s eyes, including Miles Davis, Kind of Blue, Columbia 1355. This looks to be an original mono pressing with the red and white promo labels and the 6-eyes. The seller talks about the record being in “nice shape” but doesn’t actually give a grade and mentions a scratch that cuts across side B. All of that would be somewhat OK for gamblers, but it is also a seller that does not accept returns. A lot of risk to ask, IMHO, for a record that has a start price of $600. So far there are no takers. A quick view over at Popsike shows that a promo copy of Kind of Blue recently sold for $2,700, so the seller is probably not coming from left field with that price tag. We’ll keep a watch and see if it sells. My bet? Yes, it will.
Our friends at the Jazz Record Center have a fairly impressive jazz vinyl auction closing tomorrow with a batch of nice Blue Note and Prestige Records including, tada, Hank Mobley, Blue Note 1568. This is a promo copy, yet it does not have the New York 23 label on side two. Yet, as the listing describes pretty clearly, it should still be regarded as an original first pressing, although die-hard Blue Note-ites will probably always prefer the New York 23. Anyway, this one looks to be in M- condition for the record and the cover, perhaps VG++ for the cover. The auction closes tomorrow and the bidding is already close to $4,000. We can do another over/under pool. I’ll start with $5,650.
In regards to the Kind of Blue, why don’t more sellers PlayGrade the albums, especially when they list “scratches” on their albums? A true collector/lister should have xome means of playing rheir listed albums.
Hi Al: Recently (in the past six months) I purchased both the mono and stereo promo versions of “Kind of Blue” from two entirely different sources. I had been looking for a while, and by chance it just so happened that they were available, almost one after the other (when it rains, it pours, I guess!). Anyway – I paid $999 on eBay for a very lovely (VG++/NM- LP with a VG++ cover) “KoB” mono promo back in May, and was quite pleased. So maybe that $2700 result you mention is a bit of a weird outlier? Very best, Caroline
even one K seems to be a bit much to me, caroline. no judgement, i’m just surprised! i have a VG+/VG+ stereo copy that I paid $40 for, but then again i am one of the few jazz fans who doesn’t care much for KoB.
to your credit, this album has been skyrocketing in value unlike even some blue notes, so it’s probably best to secure one now in any case.
i’m going for $5405 for the 1568 pool, btw.
My bet is that it goes for $5750…I’d love to have this back in my hands!!!!
I’m going lower on this one…$4,875
Also i think promos and test pressings will be more sought after in the future as they are rare and seen by some as having higher audio quality.
Some what related side note…has anyone seen a test pressing of Dolphy’s “Out to Lunch?” It’s number one on my list right now.
Pretty sure promos and test pressings vary widely in quality just as regular issues do. A label or artist may reject a test and who’s to say that test might later end up on the used market? On the other hand, I’ve never noticed any discernible difference between white label and regular issues except in the instance of a mono-only radio promo of an otherwise stereo record (certain Liberty BNs, I think a few Cotillion titles perhaps, probably others).
also that $600 KOB promo is probably pretty iffy in the condition department. I would not take the gamble.
If you enter “Kind Of Blue Promo” on popsike 185 items are listed. If this is the number that Popsike has been able to document there could be possibly a couple of hundred more that have never auctioned off. The executives at Columbia Records must of decided to put a lot of effort in marketing this work of art.
I’ll go $5150 on the Mobley.