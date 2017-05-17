Random Musings and Blue Notes

I’m back with a completely random batch of records that are currently for sale on eBay, starting with one of my favorite LPs, Jackie McLean, McLean’s Scene, New Jazz 8212. This is an original purple label deep groove pressing listed in VG+ condition for both the record and the cover. The bidding is in the $160 range with four days left. When I think of my favorite alto players, there’s Bird, of course, then Cannonball, then a small group of a few more who were able to create a distinct sound despite the overwhelming presence and influence of Bird. This relatively short list includes Jackie, Paul Desmond, Phil Woods and just a couple of others such as Ernie Henry, who died so young. Then there are Johnny Hodges, who came before Bird and was certainly distinct and marvelous, and Sonny Stitt, who sounded perhaps the most like Bird but could play his ass off and is almost always a joy to put on the turntable, for me at least. Anyway, just some alto musings off the top of my head on a bright Wednesday morning, inspired by McLean’s Scene.

The same seller has Dizzy Reece, Blues in Trinity, Blue Note 4006. This is an original West 63rd Street pressing listed in VG++ condition for the record and VG+ for the cover. The bidding is in the $125 range, but there are already 11 bidders and more than 30 bids. So this one will get quite a bit more action and perhaps the competition will push it towards the $1,000 bin.

From Italy is the popular seller bullsite2000, who has this Blue Note rarity that, quite honestly, I don’t ever recall seeing: Lionel Hampton, Jazztime Paris, Blue Note 5046. This is an original Lexington Avenue 10-inch LP, and just looking at the beautiful clear pictures of the labels is enticing enough. This one is listed in M- condition for the record and the cover and is currently in the $150 range with less than two days ago, but it has not yet reached the seller’s reserve price. This must be the most expensive and collectible record in the Lionel Hampton catalog, right?

From the same seller is Lee Morgan, Candy, Blue Note 1590. This is an original West 63rd Street pressing also listed in M- condition for the record and the cover. The bidding is currently in the $925 range with less than two days left. Could this be destined for the $2,000 bin, considering the condition of the record and the reputation of the seller? I say yes. But, will even a price in that range exceed the seller’s reserve price. Stay tuned. This seller posts great pictures with his listings, which is another factor in getting high prices.

Also from Italy is Kenny Drew, Undercurrent, Blue Note 4059. This looks to be an original West 63rd Street pressing with the one-sided deep groove. The record and cover are listed in M- condition and the seller sure does show a lot of pictures, to help with the authenticity of the listing? He is a relatively new seller with a bit more than 100 feedbacks and is asking a lot as a starting price, in this case $3,000.

BTW, while I’m thinking about it, now that the John Coltrane documentary Chasing Trane has been out there for a bit, has anyone seen it and what did you think?