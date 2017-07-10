My goodness, the $1,000 bin is overloaded, including all four of the records I was watching last week (A New Crowd For the $1,000 Bin?). They were:

Sonny Rollins Plays, Period 1204. Final price:$1,300

Kenny Dorham, Cafe Bohemia, Blue Note 1524. Final price: $1,482

John Jenkins and Kenny Burrell, Blue Note 1573. Final price: $2,025.01 (wow!)

Paul Chambers, Bass on Top, Blue Note 1569. Final price: $1,126

And then there were:

Lester Young, Le Dernier Message, Barclay 84069. This was an original French pressing in M- condition for both the record and the cover. This one had seven bidders and 13 bids. Welcome to the $2,000 bin, Mr. President: This one sold for $2,025. Further evidence, if any was needed, that the so-called 50-year rule is not yet applying to certain records.

Since I’m browsing in the $2,000 bin, here’s one more: Tina Brooks, True Blue, Blue Note 4041. This was an original pressing from that same seller in Germany that has been stuffing the $1,000 and $2,000 bins lately, including the three Blue Notes mentioned at the beginning of this post. This one was in M- condition all the way around and sold for only $2,912. If you take a look at the seller’s current listings, you’ll see plenty more where thee came from.