Stuffing the $1,000 and $2,000 Bins
My goodness, the $1,000 bin is overloaded, including all four of the records I was watching last week (A New Crowd For the $1,000 Bin?). They were:
Sonny Rollins Plays, Period 1204. Final price:$1,300
Kenny Dorham, Cafe Bohemia, Blue Note 1524. Final price: $1,482
John Jenkins and Kenny Burrell, Blue Note 1573. Final price: $2,025.01 (wow!)
Paul Chambers, Bass on Top, Blue Note 1569. Final price: $1,126
And then there were:
Lester Young, Le Dernier Message, Barclay 84069. This was an original French pressing in M- condition for both the record and the cover. This one had seven bidders and 13 bids. Welcome to the $2,000 bin, Mr. President: This one sold for $2,025. Further evidence, if any was needed, that the so-called 50-year rule is not yet applying to certain records.
Since I’m browsing in the $2,000 bin, here’s one more: Tina Brooks, True Blue, Blue Note 4041. This was an original pressing from that same seller in Germany that has been stuffing the $1,000 and $2,000 bins lately, including the three Blue Notes mentioned at the beginning of this post. This one was in M- condition all the way around and sold for only $2,912. If you take a look at the seller’s current listings, you’ll see plenty more where thee came from.
The seller of that Lester Young had a lot of cool stuff that rarely comes up for sale.
If I had a collection like some of these dudes do, and I sold it all at once like this, I don’t know what I would do with the money. It’s hard to imagine.
Collect something else? 😉
Buy more records, what else?
GTF, regarding what to do with the money, you’d most likely begin by giving nearly 6 c’s to eBay due to their 10% fee.
the german seller has over graded many of the lp covers currently up for auction. a close examination of the photos shows splits and chips on many of the covers graded m-. i fear for the buyer if the vinyl grading is as off as the cover grading. buyer beware. $1000/$2000 bin beware !!! unfortunately there is no way to remove the overgrazed items from the auction aggregators or your wallet if you’re the sucker who took the chance that the grading was accurate. if anyone who reads this site has an experience with this seller and is willing to cop to it i’d be curious to read how your experience went with actual grading vs. what was stated in the listing.
david j: i am a german collector and i bought many times from the seller who is offering those blue note gems mentioned here (certainly i did not buy any record in the $1000/$2000 bin, my acquisitions were far from that) . He is a superb seller, very trustworthy as far as i can say. Certainly i can not say anything about the condition of the records he is currently offering.
i think al is right. i’d just start over again. some of these sellers must be crazy, to let go of such gems.
i’m glad they do, though. i’m currently trying to save my pennies for an NM lexington copy of whims of chambers. the lineup is so great, and i’ve wanted it for so long. i have to try. but it’s tough. so many other records call!
I’m extremely pleased that the Prez made a 2 large appearance in the vinyl frontier . Do old guys rule? It wasn’t a Blue Note and it didn’t start life in New Jersey! Just maybe IT WAS THE MUSIC AND THE GREAT MAN WHO MADE IT. Pop, click and hiss…. yours truly Art
yeah, @david j, I wouldn’t grade any of those covers higher than VG+.