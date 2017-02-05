The Rise of the Second Pressings?????
Sorry, again, for the paucity of posts and thanks, again, to Clifford for pitching in. There’s a lot to catch up on so let’s begin, starting with Sonny Rollins, Saxophone Colossus, Prestige 7079. I think we may be seen a new paradigm taking shape in our Jazz Collector world. This copy was in extremely nice condition, graded M- for both the cover and the vinyl. It sold for $1,002.99, which some might think would be a bargain price for an original of Saxophone Colossus, and, of course, that would be accurate. But this was not an original pressing, but instead was a yellow label New Jersey pressing. I think we’re starting to see the rise of the second — and later — pressings because the originals are so expensive and so hard to come by, particularly in near mint condition. Makes me regret that I sold so many of my Liberty Blue Notes for $20 or so when I was selling regularly on eBay in the first part of the 2000s. Then again, the reason I was able to sell those Liberties was because I had acquired original pressings and no longer needed them, so nothing really to complain too strenuously about.
The Saxophone Colossus sale came on the heels of an email I received from a reader asking what I thought about what he described as “the exponential surge of some Blue Note represses.” He then included the following links:
Sonny Rollins, A Night at the Village Vanguard, Blue Note 1581. This was a Liberty pressing with the Liberty cover (ugh!) and it was probably in VG++ condition for the record and the cover. It sold for $294.99. Amazing. But then I noticed that the seller was the redoubtable bobdjukic, so it’s a bit less amazing and an aberration of the type that is not atypical of this seller.
But then there was Paul Chambers Quintet, Blue Note 1564. This was a United Artists pressing (with a corner cut to boot). The record was VG++ and the cover was VG+. The final price was $154.50.
Jutta Hipp at the Hickory House Volume One, Blue Note 1516. This was also a United Artists pressing, also with a corner clipped. It was sealed. It sold for $190.50.
Originally, I wasn’t going to post this note or the listings, because I encouraged the writer to put it in a comment on the site. But when I saw the Saxophone Colossus, and then looked at these in detail, and I thought it was something we should all be aware of, buyers, sellers and collectors. I still have a bunch of United Artists and Liberty Blue Notes, as well as New Jersey Prestiges. I have to rethink what to do with them. Perhaps it’s time to sell, or perhaps just hold onto them and see if the market demand goes even higher. I could lie to you and say I’m baffled by these prices, but the reality is that this seems to be the extension of a pattern that has been taking place during the past decade or so. Will it continue? Will it accelerate?
This is the question that was posed to me, and I will turn it around and pose it to all of you:
“I’m curious if you think these bidders/buyers are making uneducated bets or do you think the demand is really rising this quickly? Are there any figures available on how many records were pressed during the re-issue years of the late 60’s early 70’s? I’d imagine the existing supply to be significantly higher than records from the 50’s, yet they’re driving some of the same price points. In full disclosure I’ve only been collecting Blue Notes for a few years so maybe these are just outliers that you guys are used to seeing?”
I would imagine that any ’66 or ’67 Liberty Blue Notes would be increasing in value/price as they are now 50 years old. Liberty online catalogs are available for view to see which albums were pressed when, sadly without quantities. I know that the LOC has many of the original log books, so perhaps volumes could be found there.
Around ten years ago I bought a stack of pristine still sealed Libertys for $20 apiece and had some buyer’s remorse at that price. But I have been pleased with the sound quality of them and feel better about my purchase with the passing years. However I can’t really see Liberty reissue values going through the roof, so put me in the aberration column when considering some of these quoted results.
That might be a new trend or just an outlier. That’s a great classic record for the music, so maybe some of these major works by legendary players will spawn the next feeding frenzy of Blue Note vinyl titles.
Just wondering…… how many legitimate 1st editions are really out there for sale? How many were issued in the original run? How many people are looking for a great record? How many are just speculating and investing? Get a record to listen? Get a record to put on your shelf?
the N.J. Saxophone Colossus you are referring to, apparently, was in an exceptional condition. I started selling second pressings a while ago, but this market only now takes momentum. I think the phenomenon is here to stay. For a first entrant in the market it is a terrible financial burden to aim for first pressings, so a decent second is a good solution.
I’m not so surprised – the Bergenfields are great. They look almost the same as NY pressings and sound just as good. Very early pressings. IMO the obesession with absolute 1st pressings is sometimes tiresome.
Will the prices go up – yes I think so.
I think this is a mixed picture and I wouldn’t conflate the situation with regard to Prestige NY/Bergenfield pressings with that of Liberty re-issues of earlier Blue Notes or even Blues Notes that got their first releases under Liberty ownership.
I think there is definitely a case to argue that the prices of Prestige Bergenfield second pressings of records first released as NY pressings will rise. Saxophone Colossus is a prime example of why I think this is likely to happen. The NY pressings are (currently) much more expensive than the Bergenfields, harder to find and even harder to find in high quality condition. In such circumstances, we should expect that the demand for the less expensive more widely option would grow – and thus prices would rise. Especially, as Anders has already said, from an audiophile viewpoint, the Bergenfields are sonically almost indistinguishable from from the NYs because they used the same metalwork. Here’s an example from my own experience: Cookin’ with the Miles Davis Quintet – NY copies are far more expensive than the Bergenfield ones, so I’m perfectly content with the latter in my collection.
Liberty re-issues of earlier Blue Notes are a different but nonetheless interesting case. Where original Blue Note pressings are out of reach, I would expect people to start pursuing the Liberty pressings but I don’t think this will have such an immediate impact on prices.
However, I can foresee rising prices for early Liberty releases – i.e. of sessions recorded under Lion/Wolff ownership but not release until after Liberty took over (many of which have New York labels). The quality of these, both musically and in pressing terms, is under-appreciated and it won’t be too long before the market realises that.
I feel like Liberty-era classics are and will remain high-dollar items — Cool Struttin’, for example, seems to have taken on a life of its own no matter what the pressing is. I’d imagine if there were mid-60s issues of 1568 or 4041 we’d see them holding out at four-figure or near-four-figure sums. Saxophone Colossus is probably one of the great small-group hard bop performances of the 1950s and it’s understandable why it commands heavy prices, but $1K for a crisp second pressing is still a chunk of change.