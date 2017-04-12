To Buy (It Now), Or Not to Buy (It Now)

Regular contributor Daryl Parks posed an interesting question about auctions versus buy-it-now listings on eBay. From the beginning here at Jazz Collector we have focused on auctions. Not sure why, but that was how I always did business on eBay, when I did do business on eBay, both as a buyer and as a seller. Daryl was helping a friend with some listings of jazz records, and the friend preferred buy-it-now, particularly for what he described as “big ticket” items, in this case original Blue Note pressings from Curtis Fuller and Jutta Hipp. His explanation, as explained by Daryl: “Buy-it-now attracts different types of buyers who prefer to avoid roller-coasters and unpredictability while resulting in predictable outcomes for the seller; he has always had great success with this approach.”

The outcome is mixed, so far: The Curtis Fuller sold in one day for $700 in less than mint condition. The Jutta Hipp, in VG+ condition for the record and VG- for the cover, is still sitting on eBay with a price of $725. Anyway, Daryl asked if we ever focus on buy-it-now auctions, which we rarely do, and why not, for which there is no logical answer other than the fact that we like watching auctions. Anyway, Daryl posed the question as follows and asked what readers see as the pros and cons, so I figured it was worth a discussion for a day or so here:

“Jazzcollector.com focuses on auction purchases. Has your column ever focused on “Buy Now” purchases of great jazz lp’s… or the broader experience of buyers regarding the process–not just the outcome– of the auction experience? What do readers see as pros/cons of one vs. another? While I can’t say it is a question that had previously crossed my mind, with the exception of being shut out of auctions the last minute as the autobot bids kick in, I find it of interest this week given our discussion and my experience. Perhaps you find it interesting, too.”