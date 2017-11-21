Two Blue Notes and a Dash of Pepper
The seller bluenote5 has some interesting and high priced records on eBay now including this one: Art Pepper Meets the Rhythm Section, Stereo Records 7018. So this is not the Contemporary version and it has the original loose plastic seal with a promotional card for the label inside. The seal is unbroken, so the record is in new condition and the cover is probably close to that as well. Here’s the conundrum with this record: When it was first issued on Contemporary it was 1957 and the labels weren’t producing stereo copies yet, at least not to my knowledge. This was probably the first Stereo release of this record, so in that way it is an original. But it was also probably released at least a couple of years after the original mono recording. You can see in the listing that it doesn’t have the red and blue writing on the back that would make it an original on the Contemporary label. I’m sure this copy is extraordinarily rare and nearly impossible to find sealed like this. As for me, Id rather have the Contemporary. BTW, my copy of this record was from the Bruce M. West collection in Baltimore and it also had the loose polybag cover the cover with the Contemporary promotional card inside. I removed the cover — after all, it was almost 60 years old and quite filthy — but I keep the promotional card inside. It was quite cool to see it in this condition, as if it were sitting on the shelf of a record store in 1957 The start price on the sealed Stereo version in this listing is $1,00. So far there are no bidders.
From the same seller are these two Blue Note beauties:
The Magnificent Thad Jones, Blue Note 1527. This is an original Lexington Avenue pressing listed in M- condition for the record and Ex+ for the cover. This one also has a start price of $1,500 with no bidders yet.
Lee Morgan, Volume 3, Blue Note 1557. This is an original pressing with the New York 23 label. The record is in VG++ condition and the cover is VG+. Also $1,500, also no bidders. Although there are no bidders, my exception is that all three of these records will sell. The auctions close tomorrow. We’ll see.
At your various recommendations on the previous post, I’ve also spent some timing looking at the auctions from vinyl-house-uk. Some very interesting stuff, including this Informal Jazz cover, which I’ve never seen before and love. I’ll have more on this tomorrow, since most of the auctions don’t close for another five days or so.
I have an Esquire ‘Informal Jazz’, will dig it out. First time I have heard it described as ‘ultra rare’ but maybe it is. Anyone know?
I’m not sure about “ultra rare” but it sure is “crazy rare” 😉
I can’t imagine “Informal Jazz” sold that many copies in the US, never mind in stuffy old England, ergo it must be “ultra rare” 😉
“Informal Jazz” is rare because it was only pressed once, there are no 2nd pressings.
It must not have sold that well as Prestige changed the name to “Two Tenors” with Hank Mobley and John Coltrane’s names on the cover for the N.J. pressing.
My question is, does that make both “Informal Jazz” and “Two Tenors” first pressings?
The songs are the same but the artwork and liner notes are different.
Contemporary founded Stereo records in 1958. The several Contemporary titles from as early as ’56-57 were actually recorded in true binaural form at Capitol’s Melrose Studio. The recordings were made by Howard Holzer and Roy DuNann live to two track. The reason Contemporary recorded binaural recordings was because of the open reel audiophile tape market, particularly as stereo LP’s didn’t come along until 1958. In ’58 Contemporary found that their backlog of stereo master tapes could be utilized for vinyl. There are several recordings from 1956-7 including Art Pepper Meets The Rhythm Section, Way Out West, Jazz Impressions Of My Fair Lady, and Poll Winners that exist in true binaural form. Steve Hoffman has apparently listened to both masters and thinks the binaural form sounds better. Apparently the mono tapes had a bit of compression and EQ added to them during recording, as was common in major studios at the time, but the two-track tapes were recorded largely neutral and uncompressed. About 30 titles were released by Contemporary on the Stereo imprint using an S70xx catalog number. When the Stereo imprint no longer was used Contemporary changed the stereo pressings to S75xx catalog numbers on the Contemporary imprint. I believe the oldest Stereo titles are all DG and all pressed at RCA Hollywood. If what Hoffman said is true I’d rather have the Stereo press. For those that don’t like early stereo recordings, in general, there is always the mono switch. Also, I believe the Stereo imprint form is much more rare than the mono first pressings from ’56-’57.