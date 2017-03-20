Under-The-Radar Jazz Vinyl Collectibles

7 comments

Here’s one you don’t see very often. In fact, I don’t recall every writing about this record before: Wade Legge, New Faces, New Sounds, Blue Note 5031. This is an original Lexington Avenue 10-inch pressing. The record and cover are both listed in Ex condition by a very reputable seller. The bidding is in the $280 range with about four days left on the auction. Wade Legge was not recorded very often and died young, at just 29 years of age. I just did a Google search and, it turns out, with shared the same birthday. I am a big fan of his playing on a couple of Sonny Rollins albums, Rollins Plays for Bird and Sonny Boy.  I didn’t recall that he was on the Charles Mingus Tonight at Noon Album, so I will have to go back and listen to that, as well as a couple of others. I highly doubt that I will be getting the 10-inch Blue Note record anytime soon, given that I never see it and typically avoid paying top dollar on eBay.

This is also one I don’t see very often, but I’ve never viewed it as a record that was particularly favored by collectors:

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, A Night in Tunisia, Via 1115. This looks to be an original deep-groove mono pressing, listed in excellent condition for both the record and the cover. It has interesting personnel, with Johnny Griffin and Bill Hardman, not a very often-recorded group of Messengers. And it includes Jackie McLean under the pseudonym “Ferris Benda,” apparently to avoid contractual conflicts. This is another one I will have to listen to, since I’ve owned it for years and probably put it on the turntable maybe once when I first obtained it. Anyway, this copy is in the $160 range, which seems high for a non-Blue Note Blakey. A quick search on Popsike seems to indicate that a price this high will be an aberration or perhaps just a new level for this record. It’s probably great, right?

  • Clifford Allen
    March 20, 2017 10:33 am

    It is a really excellent record, that Blakey.

  • Richard
    March 20, 2017 11:39 am

    I vaguely recognised the name Wade Legge, and sure enough, I have a beaten-up copy of a Jazz Lab LP on which he plays. His wikipedia page makes for sad reading. I may just play that Jazz Lab LP tonight

  • Gregory the Fish
    March 20, 2017 12:44 pm

    Any Jazz Messengers record is desirable to me. But that is a ridiculous price. I once forgot to bid on the original Vik pressing and it sold for around $23. That was the last time I saw it, but it seems to be one of those weird “rare but not expensive” situations.

    I enjoyed Wade Legge on the Jazz Lab LP thoroughly. You’re in for a treat, Richard.

  • Abrasive_Beautiful
    March 20, 2017 12:46 pm

    I’m surprised to see that price for the Blakey on Vik, I actually have been looking for that but wouldn’t expect to pay more than maybe $20 on it. Recently, I found the “Lerner and Loewe” Blakey also on Vik for about $6 at my local store, and I think it’s fantastic! Very well recorded by RCA and Johnny Griffin smokes—“I Could Have Danced All Night” !

  • sidewinder
    March 20, 2017 3:27 pm

    Somewhat strange that vinyl-house UK seem to generating some enormous prices for what are often quite routine records.

  • Richard
    March 20, 2017 3:40 pm

    GTF – enjoying it very much now, thanks. As they say on those Ebay ads, it “plays better than it looks”…

  • Joe L
    March 20, 2017 4:22 pm

    The Blakey record is very nice, and you see the RCA Victor pressing around a bit, which I’m sure is sonically identical. So I don’t get paying top dollar for the Vik. I also enjoy the Blakey “Lerner and Loewe” record. Funny cover photo, I like it.

