We get email
Here’s a sampling of email from the past few days. We start with our old reliable friend CeeDee who sent us four links under the subject line: “‘Give me Liberty or give me . . . uh, can I get back to you on that?’ plus two.” One of the links was one that we’ve previously written about: Wayne Shorter, Adam’s Apple, Blue Note 4232. This was the original mono pressing with the shrink wrap that sold for, gulp, $997.50. Next was Lee Morgan, the Gigolo, Blue Note 4212. This was also a mono Liberty pressing. I had never considered this to be a collectible Blue Note, but perhaps I’ll have to change my assessment. This one looked to be in VG++ condition for the record and VG+ for the cover. It sold for $417.
Next up: Dexter Gordon, A Swingin’ Affair, Blue Note 4133. This looked to be an original New York USA mono pressing, probably in M- condition for both the record and the cover. The final price was $676. Given the way things are trending, would anyone be surprised to see this record, and others of its ilk/era, in the $1,000 bin someday soon? Finally there was Grant Green, Sunday Morning’, Blue Note 4099. This was an original New York USA pressing. It was listed in M- condition for the record and VG+ for the cover. In my eyes, the cover grading raises strong credibility questions about the seller. Look at the pictures and the description. There is no way that cover is anything better than VG. I think even Gregory the Fish, who disagreed with my last assessment, will agree with me on this one. GTF are you there? Anyway, cover and all, this one sold for $481.26.
This came from another reader: Tommy Flanagan Overseas, Prestige 7134. This was an original Yellow label New York pressing. The record and cover were in VG+ condition. The price was $2,254.99. The price for this record is not out of the ordinary, but for this record in this condition it seems like we are approaching new territory, don’t you think?
Finally, I don’t normally do this, but this person was trying to post a comment on the site and wasn’t able to get it posted and I don’t know how to fix my site, so I’ll take the lazy way out and post it here, in case anyone is interested. I’m not going to make a regular habit of this, so don’t get any ideas.
Hey, thank you for replying to my e-mail about that Saxophone Colossus TP. I have been going back through your pages during a slow work day and really enjoy the site, so much so I plan to come back regularly. I’m not the most knowledgeable person when it comes to grading (especially sleeves) but I agree with you that the Grant Green with the edges like that and the ring wear on the back could be no better than VG+(maybe).
A mono promo of “the gigolo” in nicer condition then the auction listed above just sold for $152 on eBay today. All of the Liberty promos that I have come across do not have a “van gelder” stamp. Used to have a mono promo of Jackie McLean “action” on Liberty that was missing the van gelder stamp and it sounded horrible.
dawg i know, thru THE ROOF!
For some reason, it kept telling me comments were locked to prevent spam when I tried to post on my phone. In any case, I’m home now.
I’ll admit I’m fairly forgiving about cover grading, but I’m with you this time, Al. Seam splits are a no-go with VG+ in my book. They don’t seem to bother me as much as they bother others, but I still agree that that cover is overgraded. VG would certainly be more appropriate.
Also that price for The Gigolo is absurd! I’ve twice passed on $50 copies from one of my favorite spots. I suppose I should snatch the next one. It’s not like it’s not a great album.
To me, if a record has great music on it and is manufactured well, it is worth “collecting”. But I guess “collectible” can refer to value as an investment piece as well. What does “collectible” mean to the rest of you. I’m interested to know.