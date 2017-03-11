We get email

Here’s a sampling of email from the past few days. We start with our old reliable friend CeeDee who sent us four links under the subject line: “‘Give me Liberty or give me . . . uh, can I get back to you on that?’ plus two.” One of the links was one that we’ve previously written about: Wayne Shorter, Adam’s Apple, Blue Note 4232. This was the original mono pressing with the shrink wrap that sold for, gulp, $997.50. Next was Lee Morgan, the Gigolo, Blue Note 4212. This was also a mono Liberty pressing. I had never considered this to be a collectible Blue Note, but perhaps I’ll have to change my assessment. This one looked to be in VG++ condition for the record and VG+ for the cover. It sold for $417.

Next up: Dexter Gordon, A Swingin’ Affair, Blue Note 4133. This looked to be an original New York USA mono pressing, probably in M- condition for both the record and the cover. The final price was $676. Given the way things are trending, would anyone be surprised to see this record, and others of its ilk/era, in the $1,000 bin someday soon? Finally there was Grant Green, Sunday Morning’, Blue Note 4099. This was an original New York USA pressing. It was listed in M- condition for the record and VG+ for the cover. In my eyes, the cover grading raises strong credibility questions about the seller. Look at the pictures and the description. There is no way that cover is anything better than VG. I think even Gregory the Fish, who disagreed with my last assessment, will agree with me on this one. GTF are you there? Anyway, cover and all, this one sold for $481.26.

This came from another reader: Tommy Flanagan Overseas, Prestige 7134. This was an original Yellow label New York pressing. The record and cover were in VG+ condition. The price was $2,254.99. The price for this record is not out of the ordinary, but for this record in this condition it seems like we are approaching new territory, don’t you think?

Finally, I don’t normally do this, but this person was trying to post a comment on the site and wasn’t able to get it posted and I don’t know how to fix my site, so I’ll take the lazy way out and post it here, in case anyone is interested. I’m not going to make a regular habit of this, so don’t get any ideas.

Message Body:

JAZZ CDs FOR SALE : Italian label RED RECORD

Hi everybody,

i’m from Italy and I’m going to sell many of this rare and wonderful titles, from my Private Collection. Each CD is in mint condition, like new.

ORIGINAL CD First print (not reissue!) – Made in ITALY

15 $ / each CD

I can ship Worldwide at cost (for shipping costs contact me)

Payment methods: BANK TRANSFER (preferred for European customers), PAYPAL

Please feel free to email me for any question , additional information and total price for multiple purchases

a.legend@virgilio.it

On sale:

