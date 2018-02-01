An Update on Slide Hampton

I received the following note after posting the link to the Slide Hampton Exodus record.

Hi, Al. Frank Basile here. I’m a baritone saxophonist in NYC. I’ve been a long-time reader of your blog. I was about to post a comment on your most recent post, but I’m not sure about your policies toward including links and promoting things that may be a bit “off subject.” But I wanted to bring to your readers’ attention some current happenings related to Slide Hampton after I read the mention of the Slide Hampton record Exodus in your most recent post. Slide Hampton’s Exodus is a fantastic record. Slide led his wonderful octet from 1959-1962 and they recorded a total of 8 LPs (1 on Strand, 4 on Atlantic, 1 on Epic, 1 on Charlie Parker, and 1 on Philips).

(With Al’s permission) I wanted to share a few things with the JC community related to Slide Hampton and the Slide Hampton Octet:

Over the past few years, I’ve been transcribing Slide’s great arrangements he wrote for this band and we’ve put on a number of concerts. We celebrated Slide’s 85th birthday last year with a weekend at Dizzy’s. I’ve posted a few videos from those gigs here:

We will be performing Slide’s octet music on February 9-10 at Smalls. Info can be found here:

(And for those of you who are interested in checking out the gigs but don’t live in the NYC area, you can live stream the gigs from the Smalls website.)

There’s also some amazing video footage of Slide’s original octet (which was filmed in Paris just days before the Exodus recording) here:

Finally, a very fine trombone player named Peter Lin, who has been helping look after Slide for the past few years, has just started producing an extensive video interview series documenting Slide’s life. He’s set up a fundraiser to defray the costs of the project. More info can be found here: