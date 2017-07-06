Is There a “50-Year Rule” for Jazz Vinyl?
A few weeks ago I got into an interesting email discussion with one of our loyal readers, Dave Sockel, who sent me an article about the plummeting market value of Elvis Presley collectibles, particularly old Elvis vinyl. Dave’s email came with the subject line: “A cautionary tale for all of us?” This was my reply:
“I remember reading something a few years ago — I think I posted on Jazz Collector — about a “50-year-rule” for artists. Basically, 50 years after the peak of the artist’s popularity and/or death, he or she is all but forgotten and the demand for their stuff starts to really erode. We’ve kind of seen it with the beboppers in Jazz, and a guy like Art Tatum. When I started collecting, Tatum records were collectibles. Not any more.
“You see it really clearly with popular artists. At one time Bing Crosby was the No. 1 artist in the country, making more money than any other entertainer. Today’s generation has literally never heard of him and, if they have, it would only be because of “White Christmas.” They would have no knowledge of his popularity. My son had some friends over in their 30s. I asked if they had ever heard of Billy Eckstine, who was a big star. My son was the only one that had ever heard of him, and that’s only because of me.”
Dave’s reply:
“Agreed. I have been reading the archive online copies of Hentoff’s Jazz Review from 1958-1960. Probably 2/3s of the record reviews and content is devoted to New Orleans or Dixieland type material with the rest touching on the moderns like Coltrane or Rollins. You couldn’t give away the trad stuff today even to Goodwill. Good news is that the NY 23 copy of Blue Train should be dropping in value soon, right?”
It’s an interesting topic because, clearly, so many of us here in the Jazz Collector community are heavily invested – literally and figuratively – in artists and music that could easily apply to this 50-year rule. The records that have established themselves as the most “collectible” of the era seem only to be going up in value, with no end in sight.
Will there eventually be a drop off in these records. It’s hard to see, frankly, given that the demand remains high and the supply will always be limited. But it’s hard to generalize because there seem to be exceptions to every rule: Charlie Parker Savoys don’t have the same cachet as they once did, but the 10-inch Dials are still in tremendous demand. Same with artists such as Lester Young, Stan Getz, Johnny Hodges and Coleman Hawkins: While their entire catalogues are perhaps not as prized as they once were, there are certain records that still command top dollar and are continuing to go up in value.
Is the Jazz Collector market more like an art market, where the “50-year rule” does not apply? Or will Hank Mobley 1568 to the way of Elvis or Bing Crosby? I happen to think it’s mostly the former – value will continue to increase for the higher end collectibles. Thoughts?
I don’t think it will drop. First the audience is very different from that of rock n roll collectors and second the music tends to age better. Early bop can still challenge the listener, and will most likely continue to do so in the future. There is also the cover art which in some cases (e.g. Warhol covers) appear to drive the price of the album at much as the music. This isnt to say that there won’t be a drop in some albums but overall the market appears to be healthy (after all there are a lot of follower of this site under the age of 40).
Last but not least there will always be prized pieces from any era. The early jazz/blues 78 market seems strong as ever and first pressing Elvis Sun 45s appear to command big dollars.
Side note: if anyone doesn’t want their old 10″ bop records anymore I’ll take them off your hands! 🙂
I agree with GST for the most part.
And yes, the SUN records still command high prices. I recently found an elvis SUN in a box of discarded 78s that the shop owner had missed. sold it for $500+!
Side note: I’ll take anything GST passes on! 🙂
For me it’s all about the music. I am part of the Jazz Collector Community and I love it! I am NOT part of the Jazz INVESTORS Community. My ears are the determining factor, not my long term portfolio! I really don’t understand the idea of forgetting why the music is the beauty we seek. I know my way of thinking is unrealistic and plain naive to a lot of you. Pop, Click and hiss; yours truly…. Art.
It’s kind of hard to predict what future cultural influences will do to collectible lp prices. Sony just announced after a 28 year break they are going back into vinyl production. A spokesman said new vinyl sales were around 500 million last year and they expect it to continue to grow into a billion dollar market. Whether or not these new customers will effect the collector’s market will be interesting.
I like to think that jazz has a certain cache, a history all its own, given the personal experiences of its artists, and the time in which these great artists practiced their craft. If not for jazz, rockabilly, rock n roll, blues, etc. (and the rich history these genres reveal), what do we have given the musical bilge water of today?
It’s like Scotch whisky … it’s not for everyone, it can be an acquired taste, but for it’s devotees, there is pure passion. It’s timeless, and owning and listening to a piece of history is just fantastic. If the day ever arrives that BN1568 in EX condition is sold for $250, then count me in!
The mention of Bing Crosby prompts me to trot out an old chestnut for your amusement.
Question: “What is the difference between Bing Crosby and Walt Disney?”
(Answer – and here it’s imperative to use a Scottish accent:) “Bing sings – but Walt Disney!”
I think there is definitely something to it. See this NY Times article from 1981 about jazz vinyl collectors: http://www.nytimes.com/1981/02/08/arts/in-pursuit-of-rarities-among-jazz-records.html
I think I’ve linked to it here before, because I find it endlessly fascinating. While there are references to the fact that Coltrane was (in 1981) more collectible than Louis Armstrong, the article also contains this quote: “The auction bidder of today will fast for a week to pay for early Verve and for all of Clef and Norgran. The artists he covets? Ben Webster, Roy Eldridge, Lester Young, Dizzy, Bird, Getz, Tatum, Stitt, Tal Farlow, Bud Powell Torme, Krupa, Rich, Peterson, Teagarden.” Not exactly the same as the “coveted artists” of today, and Al has certainly posed the question about whether Norgran or Clef are collectible many times. The list of 21 rarities is interesting too. Notice that few of them are from the ’60s – most are from the early ’50s. Not surprising, as the mid-60s would not have seemed that “long ago” in 1981, while early 10″ records from the early ’50s would have seemed more like collectible antiques. And, of course, what we consider to be modern collectibles today – like Strata East pressings, example – aren’t even the conversation in 1981, because they were current at the time.
I suppose the main reason while the jazz collecting world has stabilized a bit – and we may feel that the 50 year rule doesn’t apply so much anymore – is that the genre peaked in popularity decades ago. Thus, even the more “recent” collectibles are 30+ years old, so the entire field has been more or less set for some time now. There hasn’t been a hugely popular current jazz artist since . . . I’m not sure when. So, in a way, the entire field of collectible jazz artists are either in, or approaching, the 50 year window, and within that field, the true collectibles have been set for some time.
not at all. this genre is a world unto itself. that being said, i squarely identify with art’s comment above (“For me it’s all about the music. I am part of the Jazz Collector Community and I love it!”).
the sole purpose for my visits here is completely music related. for every keen, intelligent collector here for the latest tick of market values, have at it.
somewhat akin to housing in most markets, buyers globally flush with funding from a variety of sources will stop at no ceiling currently to get what they deem as “authentic”. surely the liberty price spikes tell us that…
that’s before we even begin discussing my buyer friends at disk union who have literal blank checks from their most important customers to land the big fish. all this somehow, ironically, devalues the experience to me.
Interesting topic. All I know is that I don’t see my record collection as my retirement funds…who can predict the future anyways?
I have over 15,000 baseball autographs. I guess that would be my retirement fund. Wait, I’m already retired.
You know, those old 78 Paramount Blues records by artists no one has heard of still has huge collecting value. The problem with said 50 year rule is, Bing Crosby music isn’t much in vogue these days, but just listen to Art Pepper. That is just as chill today as it was in 1958. Bing, not so much.