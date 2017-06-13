Listings and Musings on Rare Jazz Vinyl
We’ll start with a rare Blue-Note-free day here at Jazz Collector: Jack Sheldon, The Quartet and the Quintet, Jazz-West 6. This is an original pressing listed in M- condition for the record, although it is probably closer to VG++, and probably VG+ or VG++ for the cover. This is a 1956 record that features Zoot Sims. The price is in the $200 range with about three days to go. I did a quick Google search and am happy to report that Jack Sheldon is still alive. 🙂 I remember him not only as a terrific player but also as a pretty good comedian, playing sidekick on the Merv Griffin show when I was growing up. You wonder about an artist like this in terms of both their legacy and the long-term value of their records in the collectors’ market.I happen to be of an age when I remember Sheldon and can picture him. What happens when the people who actually remember Sheldon are gone? Do people still want his records? No offense, but he’s not Miles Davis or Clifford Brown. Perhaps a record like this will retain its value more due to the presence of Zoot Sims or the fact that it was on a very rare label. Of course, I would love to have an original pressing of this record for my collection and I’m sure I would give it a good listen. But probably not at the price that this will command in the end.
This one is more up Clifford’s alley than mine, but I couldn’t help notice it because of the final price: M’BOOM, Percussion, Strata-East 19732. This looked to be an original pressing listed in VG+ condition for both the record and the cover. The final price was $1,913. Clifford did, indeed, write about this record back in October of 2015. At the time he noted that it went for “a whopping $1,592” — and that record was in M- condition for both the record and the cover. I guess the price has M-boomed in the past year and a half. (Sorry).
Here’s a question: What do you do with a record that has an odor of mold? I bring this up because I am watching a copy of: John Coltrane, Ballads, Impulse 32. This is an original promo pressing in Excellent condition. The start price is around $300 and so far there are no bidders. This is one of my all-time favorite records and one that I listen to quite often because it is also a favorite of The Lovely Mrs. JC. My original mono pressing of the record play well but, alas, there is the aforementioned odor of mold whenever I pull it off the shelf. It is quite off-putting and has put me in a position where I would like to replace my copy. So, I guess, I answered my own question: I need to figure out a way to replace it. For a record like this, which I listen to often, I think I would go for an M- copy rather than excellent. Trade anyone?
Here’s another one that I’ve never owned as an original pressing: George Wallington Quintet at the Bohemia, Progressive 1001. I love the tagline “Featuring the Pack,” which just happens to be Jackie McLean, Donald Byrd, Paul Chambers and Art Taylor. Not a bad “pack” to have. This copy was in VG+ condition for the record and just VG for the cover, with a seam split and tape on the back. Still, it sold for $511. This is an example of a huge change I’ve seen in the market over the past few years: Rare records in not so great condition still selling for top dollar. I’m sure there are many reasons for this phenomena, primarily that these records are now so hard to find in mint condition that collectors just want to own a copy and will be less discerning about the condition. Yes?
Al: you raise a very valid point. What will happen when our generation is gone and the names of Jack Sheldon, Duane Tatro, Gil Mellé, Oscar Pettiford, to name a few, don’t mean a great deal anymore, if they are not related to “collectible” labels like Blue Note.
Even now, Jazz:West, I presume, is unknown to most collectors. I have this album, it is good music. The sleeve is typical mid-fifties, two pieces of stiff cardboard, glued together with a piece of paper, the liner notes and front. Bill Claxton was on board too.
Wallington: wasn’t it “the Peck”?
Moldy records, I love them, it adds to the authenticity (sic!). Trane’s ballad album is great in any condition. In a similar vein is the Duke/Trane album, also on Impulse.
Duane Tatro? I’m afraid that’s already before my time. 🙂
In addition to being a fine trumpet player, one of the best on the West Coast, in my opinion, Jack Sheldon had a wonderful dry, hipster sense of humour. (Forgive the correct English spelling there, you’ll have to excuse me because I’m from across the pond).
His Falcon Club routine still causes me to smile. Find it on YouTube, just enter: “Jack Sheldon Falcon Club”.
Regarding mold: I use the lysol anti-bacterial wipes to kill the mold. Just need to be careful not to overly wet the paper and in turn the ink runs. Make sure especially on the Impulse that you wipe the inside and outside covers and dry it standing up and open.
Yeah, it’s “The Peck,” a tune credited to Jackie McLean on the record but I had thought it was actually a Wallington number.
That Duane Tatro LP on Contemporary is excellent.
I think Jack Sheldon was featured in the Chet Baker “Let’s Get Lost” documentary also
Al, years ago I bought a small collection of amazing records that reeked of mold. A friend of mine who reconditions musical instruments told me that customers bring in items they find in basements and attics with moldy instrument cases. He would place cases in a large plastic bag with Irish Spring soap for 2 weeks. The soap scent disappears in a month or so and the mold smell is gone. It worked like a charm, it takes a couple of months but it’s worth the time. Removing mold from record grooves is a whole other battle Ive fought and won.
“ballads” is tough to find with original Am-Par labels! Took me some time to find a clean copy that didn’t break the bank…
that M-boom pun is too good, especially since the condition is M-.