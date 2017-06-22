Jazz Vinyl on eBay and In Edison New Jersey

I assume some of you noticed that I’ve been posting less frequently lately. I hope that situation changes and I can get back to what used to be my normal routine of posting every day, or at least attempting to post every day. I have been swamped with work and have had less time to think about jazz records, let alone do the work required to create interesting posts. I know that sounds like blasphemy in this narrow vinyl world that we typically obsess about here at Jazz Collector, and, indeed, it does feel a bit untethered to not be poring over eBay or pulling out gems from my collection and putting them on the turntable. All of which is a roundabout way of saying that I have a lot of email to catch up on. 🙂 Let’s start where we so often start: With our friend CeeDee, who has sent me several links that I am anxious to clear out of my inbox, including Johnny Coles, The Warm Sound, Epic 16015.

This was an original pressing. The record was listed in M- condition and the cover was VG+, but I can assure you looking at the picture very few of us in the Jazz Collector world would consider it VG+, what with clear water damage on the bottom corner. Even with that damage the record sold for $455, which is a bit of a shocker to me, and probably to CeeDee as well, which is why it ended up in my email box.

Then there was this one, a record I would never normally watch or notice, leaving it to our friend Clifford to mention: The Art Ensemble of Chicago, Les Stances of a Sophie, Pathe C-062. This was an original pressing listed in VG++ condition for the record and VG- for the cover. It sold for $335, which I assume is a high price for this particular record in this particular condition.

Also in my mailbox was a reminder that there will be a jazz record show in my neck of the woods this weekend, the 43rd Annual Jazz Record Collector’s Bash at the Hilton Garden Inn in lovely Edison New Jersey. It is a two-day affair, Friday and Saturday. Normally this is an event that I would not be able to attend, as it takes place in June every year, a time when it is nearly impossible to pry me from my home in The Berkshires. In fact, I haven’t attended one of these in probably 20 years. But this year is different. The Lovely Mrs. JC has requested my presence in New York this weekend because she has purchased some theater tickets and because she has a conference that she needs to attend, which happens to take place on Saturday during the same hours as the 43rd Annual Jazz Record Collector’s Bash. So what shall I do while she is in the conference? You guessed it. I will drive out to lovely Edison New Jersey for the 43rd Annual Jazz Record Collector’s Bash. Well, wouldn’t you?