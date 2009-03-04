Collector Questions

I’ve been waiting for the right moment to do this, and it has arrived. On another post, one of our readers poses a question for other collectors. I’m going to repeat the question here, and I’m going to continue to use this post to keep adding other questions. Hopefully, over time, we’ll be able to answer any question that may come up. Here’s the first question, from Jason:

“I have a Norgran-related question. I picked up a Norgran “disc jockey copy” (the words on the cover) at a yard sale. The label is black with the trumpet logo and is numbered DJ N-2. Based on the songs included, I’d date the lp between 1954-1956. Has anyone seen one of these before? I can’t find any info anywhere. Thanks.”

I don’t know the answer, but hopeful someone out there does. Please post a comment on this site if you have the answer.