A Taste of French Cookin’
This is another one that came from a reader, CeeDee, who seems to be feeding my newfound habit for European pressings: Miles Davis, Cookin’, Barclay 84077. This is an original French pressing and, I have to admit, it does look pretty cool, particularly for the price. It has a nice cover, deep groove labels, and, in its own way, is an original pressing, or something like it. At least it was an original French pressing. It probably sounds really good too. Anyway, this one was in M- condition for the record and the cover and sold for $24.99. A bargain compared to the U.S. originals of Cookin’, which seem to be in the $300-plus range these days. Unfortunately, I opened the link after the auction closed. Otherwise, this record would have been mine. Of course, even it I didn’t want the record, it would be fun writing about it, just so I could put that headline on the post.
While we’re tasting international flavors, check this one out:
Howard McGhee, The Connection, Felsted 2512. This was an original pressing in VG++ condition for both the record and the cover. It sold for $1,375. I mention this as a record of international flavor because, if I recall my record label history, Felsted was a U.K. label. I think it opened a U.S. subsidiary at one time, but I’ve always considered it to be of U.K. descent. Perhaps someone out there knows more of the history?
I have “the Connection” on a British London album LTZ-U 15221. Felsted is of U.K. descent. The music is not terrific, like the Connection on Blue Note.
Agreed Rudolf. I suppose the presence of Tina Brooks makes this record so sought after. Otherwise, the music is standard hard bop. Nothing unforgettable. Certainly not worth 1300 + USD, IMO
the buyer who bought the French Cookin’ has got a nice deal. In the many years I am collecting I never came across this one. I have spotted a French Relaxin’ on Barclay with a nice Miles, etched in black, on a white background.
Sometimes the Barclay cover art is minimalistic: “Sonny Rollins plus Four” (PrLp 7038) just shows a saxophone on a grey background. I recently bought a new Tenor Madness on Barclay, which the seller had not recognized as such, since it is just entitled “Ténors Modernes” and the cover shows a tenor saxophone hanging on a ladder. Not very inspiring. I am glad to have the album though, basic vinyl, heavy, terrific sound, a real pleasure.
how can i sell my records not using ebay
@Mike boo : you can sell them through jazz sites. Or sell them to a record shop. Recently i mailed a famous jazz record shop in Paris for a bunch of my originals, asking them if they were interested in buying the lot. They did not even answered !
@Michel – maybe they overspent on just buying Guy Kopelowicz’ collection… I’ve had difficulty with Paris Jazz Corner. They used to be great but not so much these days…
Yes, PJC are very fluctuant. Some days fine guys, the other day arrogant…I ‘ve been a good customer when i was living in Paris. I don’t care about them since i no longer live in Paris, and Ebay is my source for vynil. I do not event think of making a stop at their shop whenever i ‘m in Paris. The opening hours are as fluctuant as their mind…
By the way, what happened to Guy Kopelowicz ?
Buying and listening to a foreign pressed lp of an awesome classic lp is like playing a Fender Squier Strat made in Korea instead of the real one. Oh, we can’t all afford a 1956 Strat! Hmm … good example of what the re-issue lp market was/is and will always be about.
Good news that it is there for us on a budget! I would be good on the MILES at $25 for sure : ) This foreign press stuff has got me thinking I could save a few bucks. Or should I save my money and buy that killer KENNY DREW – UNDERCURRENT? Hmmm …. ?
Prices we pay for re-presses. Definitely makes you think that you wish ya hadn’t downed almost a $1000 on a REPRESSED Sonny Clark COOL STRUTTIN’ with a New York address, no EAR or DG from Shadomic now huh! That buyer will never get his investment back. Even if you tell yourself you buy them for “the sound” (which makes no sense as there is no EAR) -after you play it a million times, A) you’ll have worn it out
B) It’s still a REPRESS!
C) It still won’t sound like the original (I must be honest – this title I have never heard in the first edition format or the NY press.) hmmm ….
I think this record is from the Barclay Prestige Master série, if I’m right, you can see RVG in the deadwax