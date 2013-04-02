A Taste of French Cookin’

This is another one that came from a reader, CeeDee, who seems to be feeding my newfound habit for European pressings: Miles Davis, Cookin’, Barclay 84077. This is an original French pressing and, I have to admit, it does look pretty cool, particularly for the price. It has a nice cover, deep groove labels, and, in its own way, is an original pressing, or something like it. At least it was an original French pressing. It probably sounds really good too. Anyway, this one was in M- condition for the record and the cover and sold for $24.99. A bargain compared to the U.S. originals of Cookin’, which seem to be in the $300-plus range these days. Unfortunately, I opened the link after the auction closed. Otherwise, this record would have been mine. Of course, even it I didn’t want the record, it would be fun writing about it, just so I could put that headline on the post.

While we’re tasting international flavors, check this one out:

Howard McGhee, The Connection, Felsted 2512. This was an original pressing in VG++ condition for both the record and the cover. It sold for $1,375. I mention this as a record of international flavor because, if I recall my record label history, Felsted was a U.K. label. I think it opened a U.S. subsidiary at one time, but I’ve always considered it to be of U.K. descent. Perhaps someone out there knows more of the history?