Back To Reality: Coltrane Time

I plan on deleting the previous post this weekend, so if you want to comment on it speak now or forever hold your peace. Meanwhile, back to the real world, starting with one of the all time classics: John Coltrane, A Love Supreme, Impulse A-77. This is an original mono pressing that looks to be in perhaps M- condition for the record and VG++ for the cover. It sold for $435. I own both a mono and stereo pressing of A Love Supreme and I’ve never actually sat down and compared the two. Typically, I prefer mono pressings. For those of you out there who care about these things, which version do you find preferable?

Here’s a copy of Coltrane’s first album as a leader: Coltrane/Prestige 7105. This was an original New York yellow label pressing that looked to be in VG+ condition for the record and the cover. It sold for $540.

Well, I guess it’s Coltrane day here at Jazz Collector: John Coltrane, Giant Steps, Atlantic 1311. This was an original black label pressing listed in VG+ condition for the record and M- for the cover. It sold for $435. I am so happy, after all these years, to have an original black label pressing. Now that I have it, I listen to it all the time. I find it quite inspiring. The other day I listened to Giant Steps and Sonny Rollins Worktime back to back. IMHO, these were the albums that announced to the world that these two musicians were geniuses and truly special. That they came at different stages of their careers, and after bouts with drugs, I find particularly interesting. I will probably do a longer post at some point when I have more time, but in the interim feel free to comment.