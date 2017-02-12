Diggin’ Prestige (And Esquire Too)

Catching up on my eBay watch list, and starting with this one because I dig the cover and don’t recall ever seeing it before: Miles Davis, Dig Featuring Sonny Rollins, Esquire 32-062. This was an original British pressing and there’s just something cool about these Esquire covers. The record was in VG++ condition and the cover was VG+. The final price was $182.50. For those of you commenting on the earlier posts about alternatives to paying top dollar for U.S. originals on Prestige, these UK pressings look like a pretty good deal to me. And from my experience, the sound is equal to the U.S. pressings. (But, alas, there is no comparable alternative for the Blue Note fanaticos out there, is there?)

Speaking of original Prestiges, there was also this on our watch list:Elmo Hope, Informal Jazz, Prestige 7043. This was an original pressing with the yellow label and New York address. However, it was only in VG condition for the record and VG- for the cover, although the cover pictures didn’t look so bad to me. When I started collecting, and perhaps until eBay came along, you wouldn’t typically find records in this condition fetching collectible prices. This one sold for $378.

Since we started on Prestiges this evening, let’s continue the theme: Thelonious Monk Trio, Prestige 7027. This was an original New York yellow label listed in Ex+ condition for the record and cover, which I interpret to be M- for those of us who follow the Goldmine grading standard. This one sold for $512.95.