Reader Forum

Hi I recently came across a Sonny Stitt, Low Flame album in Mono JLP71 there doesnt seem to be any online info on this record.
Does anyone have any info? Discogs only lists a stereo version.
It is in VG++ condition with the cover in only Good condition (pen marks, old owners name etc.)
Discogs is not a reliable source in many occasions. The stereo version would be JLP971. Jazzland is an imprint of Riverside. The record is not very collectible (in my opinion).
JLP 71 Sonny Stitt – Low Flame
Sonny Stitt (alto, tenor sax) Don Patterson (organ) Paul Weeden (guitar) Billy James (drums)
NYC, April 4, 1962
Low Flame
Put Your Little Foot Right Out
Cynthia Sue
Donald Duck
Close Your Eyes
Silly Billy
Baby, Do You Ever Think Of Me
Fine And Dandy
** also issued on Jazzland JLP 971.
** part of Prestige PRCD-24236-2.
Came across a collection with an unopened Mingus Ah Um album in a plastic sleeve with a special value $2.99 sticker.Is there any way of knowing if it is a 1959,66 or 71 release without opening it? CS1871 without the extra songs. Possible value?
Hey there,
I got a version of “Lee Morgan – The Cooker” that has everything to be a first american pressing, except for the ‘INC’ and the ‘R’.
It does have a DG, a RVG stamp (not etched), a ‘P’, the ‘9 M’.
There’s “43 West 61st St, New York 23” on the back cover.
There’s a ‘M of C’ stamp at the back and a french canadian blue promo stamp on label.
I think it could be a repress from the 1959-1962 era, but I can’t find any information about my version…
Help!
I have a question for my fellow jazz collectors regarding the original mono pressing of “deeds now words” by Max Roach on Riverside. My first copy was pretty marked up but had a weird static noise throughout side one. Just recently I bought a NM second copy that also has this weird static noise on side one. There are no visible signs of wear whatsoever and side two plays perfect. Anyone else have this static on their copies??
