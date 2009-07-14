Chasin’ The Bird on Savoy

The other day I posted an item about a 10-inch Charlie Parker LP on Savoy selling for more than $1,300. I mentioned that I’d had two copies of these LP and was never sure which was the original cover. I figured that the one that sold for $1,335 was the original, but was not sure. So here are the two covers, side by side, and I’m still not sure which is original. Based on the packaging, I have a feeling the one on the right is the original. This is not the one that sold for $1,335. The one on the left has liner notes on the back, plus listings of other Savoy releases, including a bunch of 12-inch LPs, all the way up to Savoy 15021. The one on the right has a blank back. It also has the title: New Sounds in Modern Music. So our bet is that the Bird selling for $1,335

was not necessarily a first pressing. Anyone out there have the definitive answer? Also, since the free item I posted yesterday is Bird-related, and this post is as well, I dug into my old, old, old archives and will have another interesting Bird post later in the week. Please stay tuned.