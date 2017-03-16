Another Email

As a lifelong vinyl collector and online seller for the past 20 years, I have over the years acquired a fine trait of not paying too much attention to what my numerous detractors and adversaries are talking behind my back. Firstly, such undue attention to the denizens of the online netherworld of envious ne’er-do-wells and professional losers who thrive on negative energy is entirely unwarranted as it feeds them additional fecal matter which they merrily and enthusiastically absorb and then metabolize to spew even more venom online. The worst punishment such lowly creatures can receive is a total, absolute silence which tends to drive them crazy and which adds to their sense of underaccomplishment and self-worthlessness. And I assure you that I routinely and as a matter of course grant them more of my silence than they could ever absorb.

Secondly, and more importantly, I truly love every one of these venomous online slanders and libels as they evidence in no unclear terms of how far I have advanced – both personally and business-wise – above the swamp of underachievers whose only purpose in life is to pooh-pooh other people’s hard work and accomplishments. Alas, what these libelous posts aim to achieve – a direct hit on my online credibility and decline in my business – they have consistently failed to achieve, presumably because my returning and satisfied customers are people of heart and mind alike, and they can form their own judgment about their seller, based on what they see, hear, read and receive in terms of service and product. My good customers – and there have been well over 22,000 of them since 1997 – can easily and effortlessly distinguish good and honorable sellers from the deceptive d-bags, presumably because they do have something between their ears and can form their own, independent, judgment by using their own cognitive faculties, rather than relying on something that feels and sounds like an envious, malicious piece of waste.

However, one of your online posts caught my eye (belatedly, I admit) after I was alerted to it by one of hundreds of my online friends and fans (yes, Al, not everyone out there thinks that yours truly is a dishonest, cunning web predator), as it struck me as particularly vile and passive-aggressive and worthy of my (first ever) online retort.

This, sadly, is your post. And this is your post in question:

http://jazzcollector.com/prestige/the-original-original-not/

The claims made against me in this post are so otherworldly wild, so outlandish, so false and so surreal that they almost cannot be addressed or responded rationally. They are dime-a-dozen, pretty much literally. Every manner of insult: indecency, dishonesty, manipulation, ignorance, my funky-sounding-last-name, etcetera is hurled at me with wild, wanton abandon, without even a modicum of blogmaster’s attempt to moderate the torrent of toxic swill. In fact, it appears that this kind of abuse was precisely what the blogmaster aimed to achieve — a, sort of, public lynching, or at least public dragging through the mud. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out as much, Al. And, trust me, I do not suffer from paranoia. I don’t wake up in the middle of the night, awaken by strange noises under my bed, No, sir. Except when my next-door neighbor decides to have a Merengue party at 3:00 AM, I sleep rather soundly, thank you very much.

Let me start with your intro, which (literally) invites abuse and public pillorying. Yes, Al, you stand accused of inviting online bullying and libel — for absolutely no rhyme and reason whatsoever.

You claim that:

“The seller — do I really need to say who it is (yes it is bobdjukik) — does a fantastic job of obfuscation (sic) without actually lying”.

Seriously, Al? Bobdjukik? How about reading and spelling my name properly as a legitimate start of your ‘argument’.

And then, just precisely where is that “obfuscation” on my part? How about you telling us where and how I have “obfuscated” my listing, Al?. My listing of Miles Davis’ ‘ORIGINAL QUINTET WITH JOHN COLTRANE AND RED GARLAND: FIRST RECORDING’ clearly and unequivocally states that (a) this is the original 1961 pressing (factually, actually and historically true and correct) and that (b) it contains material recorded six years earlier (also factually, actually and historically true and correct). This is one of hundreds upon hundreds upon hundreds of Jazz titles which – you, as a serious Jazz collector must know – were released many years after the original session was recorded. Some of these were released as much as five decades after the fact. (Monk and Coltrane at Carnegie Hall comes to mind). Anyone who knows and loves Jazz should know as much, and this is the very first time in the history of my business that my full historical disclosure is being held against me as some sort of marketing transgression. Would my listing in any way, manner or form be more accurate, honest or informative if I had deliberately excluded the important fact that many buyers would find absolutely critical? Don’t you think that, by excluding this tidbit, it would be deliberately misleading to imply that Miles Davis was recording with Coltrane in 1961 whereas their paths had already separated two years prior?

In other words, you are not even accusing me. You can’t summon the inculpatory facts against me, and that seems to be bothering you, oh, so very much. You are merely hinting at accusing me (see the title of your post), and baiting the commentators into posting bile and venom after you fed them some red meat. Nice job, Al!

But the second part of your intro is even worse. You clearly concede (in fine online glossolalia which us mere mortals cannot comprehend) that, really, there is nothing wrong with my online description of Miles Davis’ “Steaming with the Miles Davis Quintet”. And yet, you state:

” Perhaps other readers will look at this listing and question the veracity of what actually constitutes an “original” pressing because the seller is obviously out for the best price, truth be damned.”

Um. Wot? Truth? Veracity? Did I lie? Did I deceive? Did I deliberately mislead or manipulate? Show me the fact I obfuscated, blurred, spinned or manipulated. I dare you!

Why, pray tell, would anyone in the right mind look at patently accurate and truthful listing – listing that YOU YOURSELF conceded was accurate – and still “wonder what “constitutes an “original” pressing” — unless YOU wish to plant the seed of distrust and doubt into the bidders’ minds and sully my online integrity? You know, Al…this is not what blogs are or should be all about. This is precisely why some blogs should be taken out once and for all and banished into perpetuity.

For everyone guidance and education, EVERY seller of any degree of competence, intelligence and integrity is always – ALWAYS – by definition “out for the best price”, but not every such seller sacrifices truth to achieve such goal. Anyone who sells any merchandise – online or off – who claims that (s)he is out to sell only for fun and leisure, general entertainment, or as a humanitarian effort, is a liar, crook or worse. So, yes, this seller is actually out to sell, and out to sell as high as possible, and I see absolutely nothing morally, legally or technically reprehensible about this, as long as I do not violate the laws of the land or eBay bylaws, which I never have and never will. Does this mean that I am compromising my moral compass or personal integrity? Absolutely, categorically NOT. I am true and faithful to myself and my views (which are publicly disclosed) and my listings pretty much look the same now as they have 15 years, or 11 years, or 6 years ago, when you posted your blog article. I strive for a certain consistency – in both my character and my listings – and I shall not be swayed. Guaranteed!

Now, let’s move to the litany of other accusations hurled at me.

Short of being blamed for the mass extinction of species on the planet and global warming, the comment thread is (literally) a cesspool of ungrounded and unfounded accusations, innuendo and (yes) even a lone racist, ethnic-based slur. I thought I have seen just about anything that could be written about by me. Oh, boy. Little did I know.

Let’s start this way: one count of indictment at a time.

(1) User “zarabeth47″ says: ” I saw that guy sell an “ORIGINAL AMERICAN” 4 digit YES- CLOSE TO THE EDGE a few years back for $160.00 +/-! Didn’t really lie but he preys on the notion that buyers might not recognize right off hand, and a no brainer in my book, that “ORIGINAL” copies would be UK!” (endquote).

Oh, good Lord.. So, the fact of minor relevance that Yes was a British group or that the group members were of British ancestry and citizenship (until most of them moved to United States and became American subjects) means that the ONLY original pressings of this title were British? Wow. What a surprise. Now, here’s a question for you, Zarabeth47: would British pressing of the Rolling Stones ‘ Out Of Our Heads also be deemed the only “original” pressing of the album despite the fact that (a) the album was recorded in its entirety in the United States and with American session players (b) it was originally released (with different tracks) in the United States only and (c) it was issued in UK only as an afterthought? Would Led Zeppelin II be considered “British-only” original, despite the fact that almost half of the album was recorded in the U.S.? Would Cream’s ‘Disraeli Gears’ be British-only original despite the fact that the album was recorded in its entirety in the Atlantic’s New York studios? But – hey – let’s not stop here. Only French pressings of Django Reinhardt can be originals, only German pressings of Marlene Dietrich can be originals (not that there were any before 1960 or so , mind you), only Swedish pressings of ABBA can be originals, and only Peruvian pressings of Yma Sumac can be “originals” despite the annoying little tidbit that the woman probably never set foot in Peru. And, oh. Only British pressings of the Beatles’ ‘Yesterday and Today’ can be the originals despite the inconvenient fact that no such pressing ever existed. Get my drift?

In fact, “originals” can be pressing made in any country, as long as they are the first batch of pressings (first press run) in that respective country. Everybody knows this.

(2) User “Rudolph” says: I just came across another Djukic item, which is now under “completed listings”. It is Kenny Dorham on Savoy, sold for $ 271. Now, here our friend was even more flagrant. It is not a K.D. session, but a Savoy re-issue of a Signal album by Cecil Payne! A disgusting pack of lies.

OK, Rudolph, before you accuse me of being a serial liar, I have a question for you: Are Cecil Taylor’s ‘Hard Driving Jazz” (United Artists UAL-4014. 1958) and John Coltrane’s “Coltrane Time” (United Artists UAJ-14001, 1962) the same album? If yes, why do they have a different artists credited, different title, different artwork, different labels, different catalog number and different year of release? Apples and oranges, anyone? If they are not the same, your public apology would be in order, because I did absolutely NOTHING that United Artists did not do in 1962, or what dozens of other recording labels have been doing since: reconfigure the album and the title to emphasize the more successful session artist than the one who originally recorded it. I plea not guilty.

If, however, you feel that what United Artists (and many other labels) did with the Cecil Taylor’s album was morally wrong and reprehensible, please feel free to write to them, c/o Universal Music Group and tell them that they are a bunch of avaricious corporate liars. I am sure they will be thrilled to learn.

(2) User “Michel” says: We all know that Mr Bob D’s album are all “impossibly rare”, “absolute first pressing”,”come from our personal collection” and… “good luck fiding another one” !!!

In fact, Michel, we DON’T know this, because I used the “this item comes from our personal collection” as a top banner in my listings ONLY for the titles that DID, in fact, come from my own collection. Once I liquidated my personal collection (the bulk of which was sold in 2009, with the remaining leftovers in late 2015), I stopped using this banner because it breeds abuse and ridicule. You will undoubtedly note that none of my post-2010 auctions carry this banner, and NONE of my auction listings now claim that they are from my personal collection. Because they aren’t.

As for “good luck finding another one”, it stays where it is. Good luck, Mitch.

And, oh…the items I know for fact are not the first pressings will NEVER be described by me as first pressings. Guaranteed. No ifs, ands or buts.

And then Michel says: “Bob D is so dishonest, it becomes funny. Anyway, we must admit that the world is full of “more money y than brain” collectors.” (endquote).

Michel, I am not a libelous guy and I am not easily offended. Yet, what you are doing and saying here amounts to flagrant slander and libel and you can and should be held legally liable for your statements. Mind you, you have stated this as a fact (“Bob D. is so dishonest”), not a personal opinion (“I think that Bob Djukic is dishonest”). Please don’t be so gallant and cavalier with your invective and verbal abuse, not everyone will be as forgiving. Or as always forgiving.

As for dishonesty, please check my eBay feedback if you have any misgivings about my integrity. Of about 37,000 positive feedbacks on eBay (of which eBay counts 21,199 as “unique”), only about seven (7) are negative — seven negative feedbacks stretching over two decades (18 years) on eBay, or one negative feedback every third year on the average. I must say this, Mich: 37,000 people vehemently disagrees with your opinion. Consider yourself outvoted and in a very, very tiny and insignificant minority. If I were you, I would seriously ponder why my judgment is so tragically out of sync with the judgment of the vast majority of the humanity. Because your misjudgment here will sooner or later rear its ugly head in other parts of your life, where it will inevitably become very, very destructive.

(3) User “Dounri” implies that I am dishonest when I use the label – and label alone – as the gold standard by which to determine the generation of the pressing. But – hey! – Dounri, the users have been duly and properly informed upfront, and this was fully and completely disclosed in my auction response you were kind to quote in your post. When you decide to become an online seller, you, too, can set your own golden standards and markers of originality (with which others can, but don’t have to, agree with), and you, too, can receive a full measure of online abuse. But, NO, you cannot and you WILL NOT dictate what MY definition of the first pressing is, and I assure you that you never will. You can have your alternative facts and eat them, too if you so desire, but you cannot impose them on me. You can certainly disagree, and feel free to do so by not bidding on my items (this is a free country, still), but please refrain from online abuse just because we have a divergence of opinions, OK?

In a small number of cases, this seller WILL be wrong, and when he will be – which is only a matter of time – this will always – ALWAYS! – be an error of omission, not of commission and public correction will ALWAYS be appended to the auction description. This, and this alone, is the purpose of this self-explanatory note in our help pages, which everyone is invited to view:

QUOTE:

“We strive to provide as accurate and up-to-date information on labels, pressings, print variations, item history and current availability as we can, based on reputable sources at our disposal, as well as our own 30+- year experience in collecting records.

However, because music collecting is often subject to human bias, misinterpretation, contradictory and mutually exclusive claims and newly available information, we extend or imply NO guarantee as to the accuracy of the label, pressing, or similar related data contained in this auction. If you are a prospective bidder and feel that we have inadvertently provided inaccurate, misleading or outdated information, or if you simply have any questions regarding our grading, description or condition of the item, we encourage you to contact us through eBay for correction as soon as possible, and not later than 24 hours before to the end of the auction. ”

END QUOTE

(3) Next: the user “Katharsis” accuses me of deliberate inconsistency (“That’s funny. Whenever a record has all these “peripheral elements” (i.e. deep grooves, “ear” stamps, etc.) he doesn’t get tired of announcing them!).

Indeed, I don’t, Katharsis. Indeed. And this is because some of you buyers out there use these peripheral elements wrongly and in a totally misguided and illogical fashion (my efforts to explain what I mean by this get repeatedly blocked on LondonJazzCollector blog, so I stopped wasting my time trying to elaborate), and who am I to educate you, anyway?. I want your business, too, whether your perception or judgment is right or wrong, true or false, correct or flawed. If you want education, buy yourself a Fred Cohen Blue Note bible and don’t bother reading my auction descriptions. Your lifestyle will be vastly enhanced.

(4) User “CeeDee” mockingly declares “(…) in other words,folks: There is no one standard that exists that defines”original”,not even a standard that we might collectively ASPIRE to (notwithstanding Fred Cohens recent Blue Note book and exhaustive efforts” (endquote).

First of all, CeeDee, there is no such thing as “collective aspiration” on part of the Jazz Collectors, simply because there is no such thing as Collective Jazz Collectorship (and what little might possibly exist is about as divorced from any spiritual aspiration as one can imagine). Jazz – by definition – is all about individual and about individuality. Anyone who has ever met more than one Jazz collector knows perfectly well that the field of Jazz collecting is the single most unruly, messy, quarrelsome, chaotic, entropy-filled field of human behavior this side of stamp-collecting, a field so tragically marred by the abject lack of any consensus, it truly boggles mind. You can attribute a measure of collective consensus to your (of Fred Cohen’s) views all you want, but if such consensus ever existed (which – repeat: – never did), blogs like this one would not need to exist.

More importantly, I do not sell only Jazz. Jazz consists of roughly one fourth to one seventh of all my listings and this percentage has steadily declined over the years as the existing base of Jazz collectors gradually withered away, shrank, migrated to blogs, was confined to rubber rooms or went bankrupt (or any combination thereof), which is an inevitable and natural process. I consistently and steadfastly refused to specialize in Jazz and to cater only to Jazz-only snobs (you can pretty much see why on this very comment thread) because, in my humble way, Jazz is only a tiny section of Musical Americana and it certainly doesn’t hold any precedence – either historical, or artistic – over, say, Blues or Rhythm & Blues or Gospel. However, I can say categorically and forcefully, and with a measure of my personal conviction and authority in the field, that, in genres other than Jazz (which, really, is about 90% of American music), pressing exceptions and aberrant pressings comprise a significant portion of all pressings, and, NO, they cannot and will never be accounted for or explained away by using the method Fred Cohen used in his Blue Note volume. On some labels, such as Vee Jay and Specialty, all you get is one very long stream of exceptions and aberrations. There are no rules whatsoever.

“CeeDee” then goes on to accuse me of selling a second cover as the first pressing (although I am not sure which of my listing he was referring to — this wasn’t one of my original selling “sins” the blogmaster specifically mentioned). To which I can only say this: the cover does not a record pressing make, just as the windshield viper made in Bangladesh does not make an otherwise wholly and completely German-made BMW “Made in Bangladesh”. Records are being PRESSED (as in: first pressing); covers are being PRINTED (as in first print). Kapish?

And then comes CeeDee’s touche: (quote:) “Yikes!Sounds like the time may be right for a “Prestige” book along the lines of Fred’s Blue Note efforts. Or we can all jump on the djukic bandwagon and say,”who gives a….”

Well, CeeDee, obviously YOU do. Otherwise you wouldn’t bother to read my listings and post lousy things about me online. As for the Prestige volume, good luck with that, bud. A word of caution, though: Fred might need more than one lifetime to compile any such. Write me when you get there, or, in the absence of any Prestige “bible” to look to and swear by, seek advice from honorable sellers like yours truly. For real.

On a side note: nothing in this post diminishes or belittles either Fred Cohen or his work. Fred is a honorable and fine gentleman I have known and done business with for decades, who would undoubtedly cringe at seeing such online abuse.

(5) User “Dottorjazz” says: “what I repeat everyday: there’s only one severe and incurable illness: IGNORANCE there’s no treatment. we thought him fool,silly,we laughed at his DETAILS thanks Michel to have called this BD with his true name: dishonest” (endquote).

Dear Dottor’ , you didn’t write about me on LondonJazzCollector blog with such vile and unbridled venom when I educated you about the first pressing of John Coltrane’s ‘A Love Supreme’, did you?. Were you ignorant then? Or are you ignorant now? Beware of forked tongues, Dottore, they bite both ways, and they bite twice as hard! Ignorance of own cynicism and own hypocrisy is the ultimate form of ignorance. People who live in glass houses should not be in the business of throwing chunks of manure all over the place.

(6) Finally, user ‘Robert Johnsen” writes: (open quote) ” I have followed the antics of Mr. B for some time. He adapts his descriptions constantly based on what he is offering.I can remember him offering for sale a so called “original pressing of Byrds first LP, that he knew and said was not a first pressing. He had for sale a columbia (sic) 360 label mono printed in white (which was preceded by Columbia mono with guaranteed hi fidelity printed in black at the bottom of label) He described after saying his was a first pressing that the guaranteed high fidelity was so scarce and came up so infrequently he was treating the 2d version as, in effect, the first issue.I have raised with seller on a number of ocassion (sic) his shortcuts around the facts but nothing seems to disuade (sic) the seller from his antics” (endquote)

I respond: I have checked my entire database going back to 1999 and all my auctions of this title (The Byrds’ Tambourine Man in mono) since 2000 (the first time I listed this item on eBay) and I claim categorically, unequivocally and forcefully that your claim is a blatant fabrication and online libel. This is something absolutely, positively, utterly false.

I did, however, make this qualified claim about the Simon & Garfunkel’s first album (Wednesday Morning, 3AM in mono) and I fully, completely and vigorously stand by my claim now, just as I always have. The facts and empirical evidence can easily be verified online, simply by checking the number of sold “guaranteed fidelity” copies Vs. the regular 360 sound” mono copies. Nobody has to take my word for it. All they need to do is check popsike.com

If you have any reason to believe that there is an online post somewhere on the internet which purports to be mine or which allegedly contains my claim that 360 sound white print mono pressing of the Byrds’ Tambourine Man, please provide a link, as such online claim can ONLY be a forgery of one of my auction listings and law enforcement agencies would have to take a deep, long look into it..

Otherwise, a full retraction and a formal online apology would be in order.

Finally, a personal note to you, Al:

It is grotesquely unseemly and unbecoming in the extreme for an individual of such great and proud ethnic lineage to allow and incite nazoid and racist abuse online. When CeeDee calls me “BLOB DJ U KICK” it is not merely an ugly abuse of my Slavic last name (by the way, my great-grandfather was Jewish and perished in Dachau — something I thought you might be able to relate to) but, seriously, a berserk and hateful abuse of your privilege as a blogmaster.

I urge you to publish my retort and then, when everyone has had the opportunity to read it, delete the thread altogether. It needs to be discarded and relegated to the tenth circle of online hell, once and for all, never to be seen or heard from again.

The courtesy of your prompt action requested.

Thank you

Bob Djukic

Rego Park, NY

March 15, 2017