A New Crowd For the $1,000 Bin?
Just a reminder, that auction we wrote about last week (An Old Fashioned Jazz Vinyl Auction) is taking place tomorrow. I spent some time looking through the list and I didn’t see that much of interest to me, although there were a few lots. I may place a few bids just for the experience of doing it. If any of you do participate, please share the experience with us here at Jazz Collector.
Now back to the “normal” eBay auctions that we watch, starting with a record that is near the top of my own want list, since it is the only rare Sonny Rollins records missing from my collection: Sonny Rollins Plays, Period 1204. This is an original pressing that looks to be in about VG++ condition for both the record and the cover. Looks like a nice copy but, alas, it will not be mine. The bidding on this has already exceeded $900 with more than a day left. So it seems pretty safe to say this one will reach the $1,000 bin and perhaps even higher.
This one also is destined to get quite a high price, perhaps the $2,000 bin: Kenny Dorham, ‘Round About Midnight at the Cafe Bohemia, Blue Note 1524. This is an original Lexington Avenue pressing that looks to be in M- condition all the way around. The bidding is already at $830 with six days left on the auction.
Noticed a couple more nice Blue Notes this morning, including John Jenkins and Kenny Burrell, Blue Note 1573. This is an original West 63rd Street pressing from the same seller as the Dorham record. It is also in M- condition and is in the $700 range with more than six days left. This seller promises to have a nice week.
Finally, the same seller is offering Paul Chambers, Bass on Top, Blue Note 1569. This is another original pressing, also in M- condition, or perhaps VG++ for the cover. The bidding on this one is “only” in the $375 range, but I would expect this to sell for more than $1,000 in this condition, wouldn’t you?
I can’t make the auction tomorrow, no way of getting out of work, and more pertinently, I have to pick up the kids from school!
that German seller’s Blue Notes seem quite overgraded, at least from the covers, which are VG to VG+ at best. The Dorham Bohemia is pretty worked.
The seller sold a copy of the Sabu Palo Conga LP yesterday for $3249!
That is ridiculous.
I’ll go back to my Toshibas thank you very much!
The Sabu LP even has mixed 63rd St NYC/New York 23 labels (should have NY 23 on both sides).
That German seller also sold a so-so copy of Lee Morgan Indeed for $1913! Mixed Lex/NY 23 labels, no framed cover (although the listing claims it’s a framed cover)…
Sabu for $3,249, OMG!
a close look at the chambers lp pictures shows the cover split on one seam. so much for vg++ or m-.
AAhhhh, where is P.T. Barnum when you need him?
David j: You’re spot on…I checked out several of the other lps he listed as having M- covers and the photos tell a different story! His copy of Sabu went for $3,249 with a M- cover,
” 1st original thick laminated front cover as perfect as can be condition.
NO ringwear, NO seamsplits, NO tears. NO stains.
Rear jacket (liner notes) perfect white (like new). “.
But one of the photos of the spine shows a 2inch seam split!!
You have to wonder how accurate his audio description is, if he can’t see any flaws can he hear them?
The Lee Morgan Indeed from the german seller, has a mixed labels, one side 63st New York 23 and the other Lexington. Sold for about 2000$
Is the German seller a European version (close relative maybe) of you know who? (he who must not be named) 🙂
Not enough hype to be the Djuk.
Do not say foolishness. I simply express my surprise at their high prices
So did anyone buy or bid at the auction? I watched for a while online, but didn’t bid. How quickly it all happens! The vendors looked to have done well, with only 4 or 5 unsold lots.
Clifford, I would never buy from a seller who grades a cover like that Dorham Bohemia VG++. Even without the tape it would only be a strong VG+ in my book due to the edge wear. Overall it’s in nice shape for a 60 year-old record but that tape really puts in down in the solid VG+/strong VG area in my opinion.
I’ll never understand why liberal graders proceed to grade their jackets liberally–we can all see it! If anything, they should be grading their jackets conservatively so we all fall for it and assume they do the same with their records, cuz when you think about it, with good photos all a jacket grade really does is give you a sense of how liberally or conservatively a seller grades.
100% agree, Rich.
yeah, rich, that always seemed weird to me too, but i guess it’s better than having us all be fooled!
It’s funny on grading covers. I was at the baseball card shop with my kid and a person came in with some Mickey Mantle cards that he just had graded from a company and I jumped in the conversation on collecting. He kept arguing that you could grade records the same way as baseball cards and it should be a set standard, and my comment back was yes and no. Covers, yes, there can be a set defined grade for covers that a person can begin to grade them selves against and you can have a company grade against those standards and provide an “official” grading.
Records, NO, there are just too many variables. From marks that don’t affect play, to dust in the grooves that cause pops, to an individual’s own sound system set up (i.e. what needle do they have, what turntable, what amp, what speakers). All of this affects the sound of the record that cannot be properly measured.
It was an interesting conversation with a collector of a different thing and at the end of the day we agreed to disagree.
Jason; I really hate to sell records online these days just because of the variables of vinyl and the wide range of opinions on vinyl gradings. I always grade pretty conservative but I still run into the odd quack who’ll point out one soft isolated tic or light scuff and demand the moon back in a refund. It’s a shame really…and I hear of worse scams too out there…
Mark – I’m with you…that’s why I stopped selling on eBay. I still sell some on discogs, but mostly the common records. I’ve started to connect with other collectors via Instagram and made some sales and trades through the connections. That’s actually been awesome! If anyone ever wants to connect, find me JasonH5 is my username.