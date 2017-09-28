And Four Blue Notes, For a Price

Since I was away for so long, I’d like to catch up on some jazz vinyl auctions I missed, starting with a few from our friends at the Jazz Record Center. Let’s start with John Jenkins with Kenny Burrell, Blue Note 1573. This was an original pressing that looked to be in M- pristine condition. The final price was $1,382. This may sound weird, but that price seems a little low to me, considering the condition and the reputation of the seller. Just did a quick check over at Popsike and, indeed, this record has sold for more than $2,000 in the past. I have no theories to offer on this, particularly now that the Jazz Record Center accepts Pay Pal, but the market is the market and it often simple reflects who is bidding against whom at that particular time.

Horace Silver Quintet, Blue Note 5062. This was an original 10-inch pressing. The record looked to be in VG+ condition and the cover was probably closer to VG based on the description. The final price was $330. And, while we’re on the subject: Horace Silver, Finger Poppin’, Blue Note 4008. This was an original West 63rd Street pressing that looked to be in M- condition for the record, based on the descriptions. The final price was $218.50.

I also had my eye on this one and was a bit surprised to see the final price ending up in the $1,000 bin: Duke Jordan, Flight to Jordan, Blue Note 4046. This was an original pressing but it was in just VG condition for both the record and the cover. When I first posted on this record a couple of weeks ago, it was in the $700 range. The final price was $1,125.